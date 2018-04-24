Mid-morning fire guts Enterprise house

Latest update April 24th, 2018 12:59 AM
A fire of unknown origin yesterday destroyed a two-storey concrete house in Section ‘C’ Enterprise, East Coast Demerara, and a family of four is now counting their losses. The fire reportedly started around 11:00 hrs as smoke was seen emanating from the upper flat.
Residing at the house were 46-year-old Devon Angoy, his wife, Adele Frank-Angoy and their two children, who are 22 and 19 respectively.
Persons became aware of the blaze after smoke was seen billowing from within. Calls were made to the Fire Service which arrived sometime later. No one was home at the time of the incident. According to Mr Angoy, he could not immediately provide an estimate of the family’s losses, but he hinted that that it was substantial.
His wife was reportedly fainted upon seeing their house ablaze. Nothing could be saved.
Meanwhile, fire officials are investigating to determine the cause.
