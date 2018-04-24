Fleeing uncle nabbed after killing nephew

A 30-year-old labourer was fatally stabbed to death on the Essequibo Coast yesterday, after an argument erupted between him and his uncle.

According to information reaching this publication, the incident occurred sometime around 12:00hrs yesterday at the now dead man’s home, in Bushlot.

The victim who was identified as Naresh Ramdass, works also as a fisherman to sustain his wife and 3-month-old baby.

It is alleged that an argument erupted between Ramdass, and his 54-year-old uncle, who was identified as Kendrick Armoogan called Ricky.

The reputed wife of the deceased claims that the argument erupted over of a girl. She

added, “Last thing I heard Ricky was in the kitchen and Naresh was at the back step. The argument was a little thing for about a minute or so. Naresh was accusing Ricky of talking about some girl last (Sunday) night.”

According to neighbours, the two men broke out in an aggressive fight. Eyewitnesses claim that Ramdass dealt his uncle a blow to the back with a piece of wood. In the scuffle, Ramdass was stabbed by his uncle to the chest.

“I heard Naresh voice at the back of the house saying, ‘me gon come pun yo’… next thing me hear somebody seh that Naresh just get bore…”

The man, after being stabbed, rushed out to the seawall where he eventually collapsed and died. It was revealed that Ramdass was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the stabbing.

Armoogan on the other hand, after stabbing his nephew, fled the scene.

His attempt to escape proved futile, however, as he was nabbed at a police roadblock somewhere in Aurora, some 33 miles south of the crime scene.

According to reports, the fatal stabbing may have been fueled by revenge.

Close family members revealed to this publication, that the two men were involved in a fight some eight years ago. At that time, the now dead man had dealt his uncle several severe chops about his body. Family members also claim that the uncle swore that he would take revenge, and that one day he would act.

Armoogan is now in custody assisting with investigations.