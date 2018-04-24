Devendra Bishoo receives hero’s welcome at Berbice High School – During Digicel/CPL Youth Cricket Series surprise visit

By Franklin Wilson

Always pushing towards youths being actively involved with their stars, Digicel (Guyana) yesterday made a surprise visit to the Berbice High School in New Amsterdam, Berbice where Guyana, West Indies and CPL star, Berbice’ own, Devendra Bishoo was presented to the students at a special assembly.

The welcome was deafening, as the visibly stunned students and teachers spent over two minutes screaming and applauding the cricket star in a warm welcome to the school which is 102 years old.

Bishoo’s visit coincides with the Digicel/CPL Youth Crickets Series where students, teachers, parents and friends are being encouraged to vote with a view of their school winning the opportunity for 60 students from the winning school getting the opportunity to be coached and mentored by CPL Greats.

Aeisha Wong, Head Mistress (ag) without the aid of a PA system called on her teaching skills in order to get the students to settle down and focus on what Bishoo and Digicel’s Public Relations Officer Vidya Sanichara had to say.

Bishoo, a left-handed batsman and right arm leggie, whilst encouraging the excited students to vote in order for their school to win, encouraged the youths to always aim high whilst following their dreams and be disciplined at all times.

”One day I was like you guys, don’t ever make no one tell you your dream is too big for you, never make anybody tell you that, not your friends, not your family, not your teachers. Aim high, follow your dreams and work hard, no matter what, whatever your work for you will get it if you are determined enough.

Be disciplined in life and don’t make anyone tell you that you can’t accomplish something, always strike for greater and better things.” Bishoo encouraged the students.

The 32 year-old Berbician also shared with the assembly that from a young boy growing up his dream was to always become a professional cricketer and like he has done, anyone of them can do it too.

Digicel’s Vidya Sanichara in summing up yesterday’s activity said that it was the first of a two-part initiative towards the Digicel/CPL Youth Crickets Series.

”The second phase is where the voting comes in where the students or anybody can vote for their school where 60 students from that winning school would be lucky enough to meet and participate and hang out with coaches and top CPL players at a venue to be announced later.”

Sanichara noted that the initiative forms part of Digicel’s mandate across the Caribbean.

”In all local markets where they’re brand ambassadors or local players, they’re going to be visiting high schools for surprise visits just like the one we had today (yesterday) at Berbice High with Bishoo.

The visit was fantastic, he is a celebrity but he was even a bigger celebrity because he is from Berbice and that’s one of the reasons we choose a school in Berbice. We know it’s not his alma mater but we tried to get a central school where there is a wide cross section of students. It was a wonderful event, he got to interact with many of the students, they didn’t want to let him go, we had to literally peal them away from him.”

Bishoo also autographed a number of Digicel branded caps which were presented randomly to some students whilst others had to catch from those thrown into the assembly. Guyana Under-15 Captain Zeynul Ramsammy, a student of the school also took time out for a photo op with Bishoo as did many other students who asked for him to autograph their school shirts which would be kept as souvenirs.

The vote of thanks was delivered by Faith Gajadhar who thanked the Guyana and West Indies star for the visit and his words of encouragement to the students. Gajadhar also remarked after the event ended: “I was very happy to meet with our star Bishoo, this is the first time I am meeting a cricketer and am also happy with the words of encouragement he shared with us.”

Voting is ongoing and Sanicahara, as she encouraged all to ensure they do vote, noted that it will end on Monday May 14, 2018. Students and other persons can follow this link to vote: www.digicelgroup.com/gy/en/mobile/cpl-youth-series.