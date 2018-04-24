Dem birds got nuff things in common

Birds of a feather always flock together. Exxon, Jagdeo, Harmon and Greenidge is one set of birds.

Dem got de same thing in common. When Jagdeo was president and anybody dare criticize him, dem would get knock off, transfer or stifle in de job.

In cases of people who dem can’t knock off or transfer when he got a state function, he don’t invite dem. And he would mek sure dem don’t get invitation.

He accuse Khemraj of carrying info to de US embassy and when Khemraj tell him he lie Jagdeo knock him out from de PPP.

Then he use Moses fuh campaign then knock he out too.

He do that to Ralph Ramkarran and many others. Ralph decide to challenge fuh de presidency and Jagdeo put a ban on all his invitations to state functions.

That is de nature of de man. Harmon and Greenidge got de same attitude. Dem stop talking to people who challenge dem, who expose dem, and who criticise dem.

In one case a man get knock off because somebody tell Harmon how de man talk he name.

Greenidge stop talking to some of he staff who tell dem boys he does talk dem reporters name.

He mek two reporters go to de Waterfalls boss man home one Sunday morning and wake him up because Greenidge tell dem how de Waterfalls paper blackmailing ExxonMobil.

He tell dem de newspaper boss man got a company wha Exxon refuse to give jobs. He tell dem reporters how de govt gun expose de situation very soon.

Couple weeks pass and Greenidge nor he kavakamites can’t expose de story, yet. Dem boys waiting.

Exxon is no different from dem. When dem vex wid you dem don’t invite you. Saturday dem invite reporters who never seh a bad word much less criticize dem fuh anything, to go pun dem rig.

Dem didn’t invite de Waterfalls paper. See de things in common? Is that same attitude dem carry in all dem countries wheh dem find oil and rob de people blind.

Dem boys seh invitation or no invitation, love or no love, dem will continue to be de watch daag fuh de people of this country.

Talk half and wait fuh hear wha Soulja Bai gun seh.