Crabwood Creek hire car driver released on $1M bail

The 26-year-old hire car driver who slammed into a parked lorry along the Number 58 Public Road resulting in the death of a mother and her daughter, was yesterday granted $1M bail by Magistrate Charlyn Artiga at the Whim Magistrate’s Court.

Nilindra Premnauth, also known as `Avinash’, of Lot 35 Grant 1802 Crabwood Creek, Upper Corentyne was charged last Wednesday at the Number 51 Magistrate’s Court for causing the death of Soorojnie Suraj by dangerous driving on Monday 16th April, 2018.

Premnauth was again brought before the court to be slapped with a second charge after Suraj’s mother who was hospitalised at the Georgetown Public Hospital succumbed to her injuries.

The charge read that on Monday, April 16 on the Number 58 Public Road, Corentyne, Premnauth drove motor vehicle HC 2217 in a manner dangerous to the public causing the death of Khemnie Chanchal. He was represented by Attorney-at-law Mursaline Bhaccus, who requested to renew his application for bail.

The prosecution led by Inspector Sherrif had no objection to bail but asked that it be a substantial amount.

Premnauth was placed on self bail for the first charge by Magistrate Artiga. On the second charge, bail was initially set at $2M in surety, in like sum. Attorney Bacchus subsequently requested that it be reduced to $1M cash.

Premnauth was also ordered by Magistrate Artiga to report every fortnight at the Springlands Police Station until the next court date that was set for the 23rd May at the Number 51 Magistrate’s Court. His passport was also lodged.