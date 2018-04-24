Colts and Ravens to contest GABF ‘Road to Mecca V’ final

Defending Champions Bounty Colts will have a chance to retain their title for the second consecutive season after surging into the final alongside Dyna’s Ravens on Sunday evening when the semi finals of the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation’s (GABF) National Club Championships, dubbed ‘Road to Mecca V’ bounced off at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) on Sunday.

Now, come this Saturday, Ravens who won the inaugural ‘Road to Mecca’, will be looking to dethrone Colts who have their sights set on clinching a historic ‘3-peat’.

Ravens used their experience to shut down an aggressive Kobras team 73-58 in the opening match, then Colts brushed aside Victory Valley Royals 84-70 in the feature.

This also means that Royals and Kobras will sweat in the tournament’s penultimate match, the third place showdown, which carries a winning incentive of $200,000.

Colts made their way into the final in commanding fashion as they secured the lead early against Royals and continuously kept them at bay until the final whistle.

Shane Webster, arguably the best player in the tournament and a definite contender for the MVP award, top scored for the defending Champions with 23 points, while Shelroy Thomas sunk 18 points on their way to victory.

After the win, Thomas said the match was their most challenging one yet because the opponent is a very strong team, but their experience helped pull them through. Colts defeated Royals to claim the Road to Mecca IV title in 2017.

Meanwhile, in the night’s first match Ravens lead at the first quarter, 17 -11, but Kobras rebounded in the second and piled on a ten-point lead to finish the half ahead 34 – 24.

Ravens persevered in the third and once the lead was gained, slowly shut the door on Kobras. At the end of the third quarter, Ravens led 50 – 44 and eventually secured the 15-point win.

Ravens’ Anthony Moe turned in 25 points and nine rebounds with support from Darcel Harris who had 16 points, while Travis Burnett led for the opposition with an impressive 24 points.