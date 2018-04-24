Alfred King returned to lead EDFA

The East Demerara Football Association held its Annual General meeting on Sunday last which was observed by Mr. Stanley Lancaster of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and Returning Officer Mr. Charles Corbin.

With six (6) out of seven (7) clubs present: Mahaica Determinators, Golden Stars, Bachelor’s Adventure/Paradise, Buxton Stars, BV/Triumph United, Plaisance Panthers and New Club Melanie Football Club. Absent was Victoria Scorpions.

Following the presentation of the various reports and deliberations the new executive was chosen and Alfred King was returned to serve another term.

The Executive of the East Demerara Football Association is: Mr. Alfred King (president), Mr. Gregory Wickham (1st VP), Ms Gillian Frank (2nd VP), Mr. Mark Pertab (3rd VP), Mr. Gidel Austin (Secretary), Ms Tessa Nedd (Treasurer), Mr. Lindon Charles (Asst Sect/Treasurer), while the Committee Members are Mr. Kester Garnett, Mr. Kevin Tixey, Mr. Raymond Daw, Ms Dellon Adams and Mr. Randolph Adonis.