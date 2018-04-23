Team Mohamed’s Nissan GTR Goliath is the King of the Strip

Team Mohamed’s and their Nissan GTR ‘Goliath’ answered all doubters and maintained their excellence on the race track after making light work of their closest rivals when the ‘King of the Strip’ (KOTS) 2 drag race meet concluded yesterday at the South Dakota Circuit.

Overcast conditions didn’t bother the feature local showdown between Shawn Persaud’s Toyota Caldina and the holder of the Strip record, Team Mohamed’s Goliath. That anticipated race wasn’t even close as the Goliath (7.63 seconds) finished the drag more than a second faster than the Caldina (8.72 seconds).

In the biggest race of the day, Team Mohamed’s answered the million dollar question while erasing all doubts about who is the King of the Strip; no, Sheldon Bissessar’s rail car cannot defeat the Goliath.

In that race that had the hundreds of spectators on their feet, pressed against the race-strip’s fence, the Goliath lowered the strip record once again to 7.52 seconds while the rail car finished a tenth of a second slower, in a time of 7.62 seconds.

A spokesperson for Team Mohamed’s, elated that the race group who has been making light work of all competitors for a while now, will happily wear it’s crown as being ‘King of the Strip’. “Let them talk now”, was the sentiment of the spokesperson after the convincing victories yesterday at the Timehri race track.

It was Sheldon Bissessar’s rail car’s first time in Guyana, and only the second time that such a machine graced the shores of the ‘Land of many waters’. The Trinidadians will be happy to leave with a moral victory after the rail car exercised its power following a wobbly start, to defeat Persuad’s Toyota, in an exhibition race.

The KOTS 2 that was organised by the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMRSC) was a success which featured competitors from Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago going head to head against the local dragsters; which accounted for over 60 entries.

Tropical shipping, Stag Beer, JAPARTS, B.M. SOAT Auto Sales, Mohamed’s Enterprise, Trans Pacific Motor Sales and Spares, Prem’s Electrical, Del Ice Co, Crystal Ice House and Enetworks were the sponsors. (Calvin Chapman)