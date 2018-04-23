‘Screw’ Richmond U-18 Football Final…‘Multi’ see off New Silver City Secondary on Brewley’s strike to repeat as champions

– Goalkeeper Lee is the MVP

A goal five minutes before half time by the dangerous striker Omar Brewley was enough to land Christianburg Wismar ‘Multi’ Secondary their second straight title when they nipped New Silver City Secondary 1-0 in the Edward ‘Screw’ Richmond Linden Secondary Schools Under-18 football final Friday afternoon at the Wisburg Secondary School ground. It would be the fifth such title for the ‘Multi’ side after winning in 2013, 2014 and 2015 before going out against Wisburg in the semifinals in 2016.

Playing in what turned out to be a tough encounter for both sides it would see another close finish to determine the winner. While the exchanges were fairly competitive it would be Brewley who a year ago separated them with a double strike in a 3-1 win, that would essay the fortunes of this final.

Andse Mayers, who was also outstanding last year, the Multi Defender, was there to release from the left side a through ball which Brewley would chase and unleash a top of the 18 yard box that would beat the new Silver City goalkeeper for the decisive goal in the 40th minute.

The game remained a hard fought encounter but the man in the citadel for Christianburg Wismar Secondary would show his class with some brilliant saves whenever the New Silver City side made forays towards the goal. Throughout the rest of the match both teams tried their best to hit the back of the net but to no avail.

In the other game for third place, Mackenzie High won 2-1 over Wisburg Secondary.

Coach of the wining team, Dellon Peters, was not surprised by the struggle his team had against New Silver City saying: “We did not come here expecting a walkover or a cake walk because it’s New Silver City Secondary and they have always been our main nemesis, so to speak. But we are always winning by the slightest of margins such as a goal.”

Compton ‘Cha Cha’ London, a member of the Edward ‘Screw’ Richmond Foundation was among those who handed over the prizes won at the presentation after the final.

For his role in preventing the New Silver City side form leveling things, Decklan Lee would be named the best Goalkeeper, while Mayers earned the Best Defensive Player award. Brewley would be named the Best Forward, New Silver City’s Coach Dwalon Farrel would come out as the Best Coach and his striker Emanuel Atkins copped the Most Goals Award with seven goals, while another New Silver City Secondary player, Ojai Whittington would be adjudged the best Midfield Player.