Retired sleuth takes up challenging role…Former Deputy Crime Chief Hugh Jessamy heads Cold Case Unit

By Michael Jordan

A retired detective with a reputation for ‘closing’ cases is now at the helm of the recently established Cold Case Unit of the Guyana Police Force.

He is former Deputy Crime Chief, Senior Superintendent (retired) Hugh Jessamy.

Kaieteur News understands that Jessamy, who had officially retired on October 01, 2017, was sworn in last February as the Head of the Cold Case Unit, which is to be housed at CID Headquarters, Eve Leary.

Crime Chief Paul Williams had recently revealed that the long-awaited Unit had finally been established.

The team will focus exclusively on unsolved cases. This is likely to include some that go back decades.

Senior Superintendant Jessamy joined the Guyana Police Force on July 31, 1982. He served in the Court Superintendents’ Office for several years before completing the CID Induction Course and becoming a CID Field Detective.

As an Inspector, he served as the Divisional Detective Inspector for the Essequibo Coast, and later served as Officer-in-charge of Criminal Investigations in every Division within the Force.

He is said to have a reputation for solving a number of high-profile cases. They include the October, 2010 murder of 16-year-old Queen’s College student Neesa Gopaul; who was beaten to death, stuffed in a suitcase and dumped in a remote area up the Soesdyke/Linden Highway; the 2005 killing of boutique owner Mark Gill, whose body, with some 17 stab wounds, was found at his West Coast Demerara residence; and the murder of two children, on the West Coast of Demerara at the hands of their mother.

Guyana has a long list of unsolved murders, including execution-style killings and kidnappings. The more recent ones include the Trevor Rose execution; the December 2017 murder of 18-year-old Rainella Benfield, who was battered to death in a cemetery and the February 23, 2014, murder of 19-year-old Patricia Young, also found dead in a cemetery.

Older cases include the 1993 Monica Reece murder and the killing of bank employee Sheema Mangar; the February 2004 killing by robbers of 18-year-old Queen’s College student Trevor Fung; the murder of dancer Dolly Baksh and boyfriend, Tejpaul Singh in November 1979 at the Kitty seawalls; and the rape and murder of 14-year-old Sandra Ann Stewart in December 1976.