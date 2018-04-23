New koker, flooded street…Contractor asked to fix damaged Linden roadway that was dug up to lay pipes

By Enid Joaquin

Regional Executive Officer of Region Ten, Orrin Gordon, in calling on a contractor to fix the Burnham Drive Road in the vicinity of Water Lily Road (Poker Street), which was dug up and not properly fixed when drainage pipes were laid.

Gordon added that area has begun to erode, and the integrity of a recently built koker would be compromised.

While rebuilding the koker at Water Lily Road (Poker Street), workers dug up the Burnham Drive Road to install tubes to facilitate drainage from the nearby drains and creek.

The road was shoddily redone, without any asphalt after the work was completed.

Gordon said that the Burnham Drive road comes under the ambit of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure and that they should move quickly to address the situation before it gets out of hand.

“Now this road had to be broken to fix the koker and we understand that after it was redone, some amount of time had to be given for the materials to ‘bed itself’ (settle) before the road could be completely resurfaced, but the time is too long, and everything has bedded. Until now, there’s the depression and it’s getting worse,” Gordon said.

When the koker was rehabilitated last October, residents who had endured severe flooding during high tides were overjoyed.

But they are now calling for the Ministry’s help in getting the contractor to return to complete the project.This would entail levelling that section of the road and asphalting.

“This is nonsense…[it] is months now [that] this koker finish and the road level till it is sinking. What these people waiting for?…they want the situation to get worse and then they have to do back everything?”

Those sentiments were echoed by several persons who suggested that with the new bitumen plant at Christianburg, getting the road fixed speedily should be a “done deal”.

Presently, water accumulates on the poorly repaired roadway whenever it rains. Both the uneven surface and the water are proving to be nightmares for motorists.

“Right now, is like we playing hopscotch every time we come to this depression, and this could cause a serious accident, because everybody trying to avoid the drop.” one peeved driver lamented.