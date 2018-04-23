Maurice Solomon wins Muneshwers Travel Agency 10th Annual Golf Tournament

Back in the Champion’s seat, veteran golfer and winner of several tournaments, Maurice Solomon performed superbly to edge out the keen competition in the Muneshwers Travel Agency’s 10thgolf tournament on Saturday last at the Lusignan Golf Club.

Start of play was delayed to 1:15 p.m. due transportation hitches for many golfers, but there was no hindering the excitement as the golfers took to the Course. Surprise performance was Captain Chatterpaul Deo, who though not having been competing for over two years, yet emerged in 2nd place.

Director of Muneshwers Travel Agency, Mr Robert Hanoman, who participated in the tournament and did creditably, congratulated the winners and expressed Muneshwers Travel Agency’s delight that despite the threatening weather, the Course and the greens were in fine condition and on par with greens he has played on in the United States. He praised Groundsman Avinash Persaud and Greensman Papo Haniff for their effective contributions in that regard.

Muneshwers Travel Service, of 45-47 Water St, Georgetown, telephone 227-6992, the oldest and largest Travel Agency in Guyana, declares that, “Providing extremely high-quality and personalized service is our number one goal and we can assist in coordinating every detail of your travel plan.” With a tradition of excellence, it is Muneshwers pledge to assist customers to travel seamlessly around the world. The Agency maintains regular facebook updates to keep internal and external customers abreast of developments.

In attendance at the Golf Course during the day’s tournament were the finalists for the Miss World, Guyana, who practiced some of their paces in the Club auditorium. Also on hand were Wine Connosieurs Seon and Michelle, and Restaurateur Shanti, who added their own lovely flavour to the activitties.

The happy winners of prizes were: Avinash Persaud, for Best Gross score of 76; Satrohan Tiwari for Nearest to The Pin; Haresh Tewari 69/18 – 4th Best Net; Joaan Deo 69/18 – 3rd Best Net; Chatterpaul Deo 68/16 – 2nd Best Net; and Maurice Solomon 66/25 – 1st Best Net.

Other golfers who placed in the top ten lineup were: Ayube Subhan 71/18; Robert Hanoman (Sponsor) 71/28; Aleem Hussain 72/11; Kassim Khan 73/10; Bholawram Deo 73/18; and Avinash Persaud 74/2, Roy Cummings 74/9 and Parmanand Persaud 74/12.