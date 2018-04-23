Hand-in-Hand 50-over U-19 cricket…B’ce dismantle Nat U-17s for 61 in 18.4 overs

Take early lead with 9-wkt win

By Sean Devers

Three-Day Champions Berbice easily disposed of a ragged looking National U-17 side at Tuschen yesterday in a rain affected opening round of the Hand-in-Hand 50-over U-19 Inter-County Tournament.

Man-of-the-Match Keith Simpson (3-14) ripped out three top order batsman, including top scorer, Skipper Sachin Singh who hit four fours and a six in 29 and was the only batsman to pass 10 as the U-17s were blown away for 61 in 18.4 overs.

Kevlon Anderson triggered the slump with 2-4 from four overs, while Kelvin Umroa polished off the tail and finished with 3-1 from four balls.

Alex Algoo started like a runaway train and clobbered three sixes and two fours in an explosive 13-ball ball 29. He shared in a 49-run opening stand in just 4.3 overs with Junior Sinclair whose unbeaten 28 lasted 32 balls and was decorated with two fours and a six as Berbice galloped to 67-1 in 10.2 overs to win by nine wickets.

While the other game between Demerara and Essequibo was washed at Bourda, the clash at Tuschen commenced at 13:30hrs due to heavy overnight rain and was reduced to 22 overs per side.

Berbice won the toss and invited the Nat U-17s to bat on a slow turner and a sluggish outfield.

The U-17s started badly in sunny conditions as a small crowd watched as they quickly slipped to 17-3.

Pacer Javid Karim started the slump when he ripped out off-stump of Nicholas Rajpat (1) in spectacular fashion at 8-1 before Anderson induced Seon Glasgow (1) and Andre Seepersaud (0) the edge balls that moved away from the left-handers in the space of six runs to leave the U-17s on the ropes on 17-3.

Yudister Persaud (6) was bowled by Simpson at 25-4 before the left arm spinner, who extracted bounce and turn from the track, got rid of Nigel Deodat (1) before trapping Sheldon Charles (1) was LBW as two wickets tumbled for two runs with the Nat-17 batsmen, lacking proper shot selection and game awareness, slumped 39-6.

But while hopes of a decent score rested on the shoulders of the diminutive Singh, who stroked Karim for a couple of boundaries before an impetuous cover drive off Kevin Sinclair raced to the third man boundary off the edge.

Singh lofted the off-spinner for six in an over which cost 12 runs he looked to counter-attack as wickets fell around him.

Simpson failed to hold a bullet-like straight drive by Singh which went for four but senselessly lofted the next ball to long-on to leave the score on 43-7.

Gevon Shultz (10) hit a six and along with Badesh Parsatom (1) carried the score to 61 before the last three wickets fell in four balls to end a disappointing batting performance in a tournament in which they are using as preparation for the Regional U-17 tournament in Trinidad in July.

When Berbice began their chase, Algoo hooked the first ball from Silvan Williams for six but was dropped by Shultz at long-on off the next ball and made full use of the reprieve.

He deposited Williams on the roof of the Little Pink house just beyond the Northern fence which would usually keep the fans entertained with Bob Marley music coming from it before hooking Williams for six and a four in his next over.

While Williams conceded 31 runs in his first two overs, his new partner Charles was not spared the brutal punishment as Junior Sinclair matched Algoo shot for shot as he stroked the pacer for a couple of boundaries before flicking him disdainfully for six to take the score to 46 without loss in three overs.

But with the adrenaline flowing Algoo, with the desire to smash the ball as hard and far as he could, lost his shape and began to slog at Williams, who struck him twice in the mid-second with slower balls which he played too early at.

Singh surpringly kept Williams going despite his very expensive figures and the move bore fruit when Algoo played an irresponsible hook and gloved the ball to the Keeper to throw his wicket away when well set for a not out score.

Karim (1*) joined Sinclair who settled down after a few erratic swipes at Niron Bissu and ended the match with a six back over the head of Parsatom. The second round is set for tomorrow with two matches.