GSM contributes to Table Tennis Development in Guyana

Sponsors National Junior Table Tennis Talent Terrence Rausch
Guyana Strategic Metals (GSM) Inc. has been the latest company to contribute to the development of table tennis in Guyana. The Metal company a few days back, made a cash donation to National Junior Table Tennis Player Terrence Rausch in the presence of President of Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), Godfrey Munroe at the Company’s Charlotte Street Main Headquarters.
The donation formed the company’s sponsorship to assist young table tennis Talent Terrence Rausch in his development efforts.
Kevin Piepgrass, President of GSM, speaking at the simple handing over ceremony said that his company is thrilled to be partnering with the GTTA to foster development of the sports in Guyana.
“On behalf of Guyana Strategic Metal Inc. and Greenpower Energy Inc. we are pleased to support the Guyana Table Tennis Association,” and more particularly one of its young outstanding talents Messrs. Terrence Rausche in the development of his talents helping him to realize his potential, Piepgrass noted.
He added: “We hope this encourages further investment in young Guyanese athletes in the future.”
According to Piepgrass, GSM and Greenpower Energy (ASX:GPP) are joint venture partners and are currently exploring for Lithium, Tantalum and Rare Earth Elements in the Morabisi area since early 2017. GSM are continuing efforts based on the large lithium rich area discovered last year.
