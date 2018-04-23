Exxon show how it vex wid de Waterfalls paper

People does show dem anger in many ways. Sometimes people does stop talking to you. Nuff married men know bout dat. When a wife vex after she done talk all she talk, she does stop talking to you. Sometimes, she don’t even cook fuh yuh and when night come, she does even be more spiteful.

Politicians stay de same way. Dem does use dem power to punish you. Some of dem does go to you wuk place and tell de people to knock you off and if de people refuse, dem does try to punish de people. If is a private business place, all of a sudden de tax people does visit de wuk place regularly. Goods dat come pun de wharf does get hold up.

People can’t get dem pension wha dem wuk for; and if dem got children, de children does get spite. Dem boys know nuff case of de children not getting scholarships. Sometimes, dem don’t even get jobs.

Just last week, dem boys at de Waterfalls paper know dat Exxon vex wid dem. De oil company decide to tek some reporters to see wha happening pun de oil ship wha deh in de drill zone. It decide to invite some reporters but it didn’t announce it. Somebody just call de reporters dat dem does talk to and carry dem pun de ship.

Dem boys hear bout de trip but dem never even see de invitation. Of course de trip come off. It didn’t matter to dem boys because dem know dat if de oil company vex wid dem is dem face dem vex wid. But wha got dem thinking is how de government get tie up in de story. De government help pay fuh de trip and nobody didn’t even call or seh nutten.

Imagine de oil company refuse to invite de biggest paper in de country.

Talk half and just know dat dem boys don’t care. Dem gon always talk!