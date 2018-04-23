Latest update April 23rd, 2018 12:56 AM

‘Drunk’ driver ploughs into house after killing security guard

Another civilian has lost his life to an allegedly drunk driver.
Police said that 60-year-old security guard Keith Redmond was struck down at around 5:15 hrs yesterday on the Klien Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara roadway while heading home from his 9:00 hrs to 17:00 hrs shift.
Redmond, of Lot 149, Centre Road, Bagotsville, West Bank Demerara, was employed by Sentinel Security and was posted at the West Demerara Regional Hospital.
Police said that the security guard was cycling along the Klien Pouderoyen roadway when the 37-year-old driver of motorcar PHH 1895, struck him.

The car in a nearby yard (photo by Guyanese Critic)

Redmond was reportedly flung into a nearby trench, which was several feet away from the scene of the accident.
Witnesses claim that the guard was still breathing when passersby pulled him from the drain.
He succumbed shortly after an ambulance arrived.
A brother of the security guard stopped at the scene after seeing the commotion and was shocked to see that the victim was his sibling.
After hitting Redmond, the car, PNN 1895, reportedly struck a GPL pole and ploughed into a house.
The driver was reportedly pulled from the car in an unconscious state.

A traffic rank with the driver of the car that struck Keith Redmond

A medical staffer tries in vain to save Redmond (photos by Guyanese Critic)

According to the Police, a breathalyser test showed that he was way above the legal limit for alcohol consumption.
There have been over 30 fatal accidents for the year.

