Authorities to close Gold Board lab

Latest update April 23rd, 2018 12:56 AM
The Ministry of Natural Resources has announced a decision to shut down the Guyana Gold Board’s lab where burning of the amalgam is done.
On Friday, the Ministry convened a special meeting with officials of the Gold Board and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission to discuss the threat of mercury emissions from the lab and the closure of the facility.
Dr. David Singh, head of the recently appointed Review Committee, was also in attendance.
The three bodies decided to have the lab moved within the shortest possible time so as to safeguard the health of workers of the GGMC and Gold Board. The Ministry said that Dr. Singh shared his expert knowledge and recommended the best steps to be taken to ensure success and a smooth transition of operations.
The intention of the Ministry of Natural Resources is to have the laboratory moved, followed by the administrative offices of the Board.
In the coming days, suitable sites will be scouted for both short and long-term solutions.
The Ministry said, “All parties recognised the critical contribution of gold to the Guyana economy, and by extension, the Guyana Gold Board, and in that regard, resolved to cooperate to ensure the minimal disruption of operations.”
