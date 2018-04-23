After two years…Law Reform Commission still in limbo

Two years after legislation was passed for the work of the Law Reform Commission (LRC) to be established, that Commission is still to get off the ground.

The LRC is mandated to essentially reform and upgrade all possible legislation in Guyana to ensure that they are in line with international best practices.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams told reporters recently that in addition to securing a building for the LRC to operate from, efforts are underway to have the staff in place.

The Legal Affairs Minister noted that so far an interviewing panel has commenced work to employ suitable candidates to sit on the commission.

Kaieteur News understands that the panel has a group of distinguished persons under consideration. These include senior counsel, retired jurists and lawyers.

Section three of the Law Reform Commission Act, stipulates that the LRC shall consist of no less than three, or more than seven members that shall be appointed by the President, acting after consultation with the Minister.

With this in mind, the Legal Affairs Ministry has been inviting suitably qualified candidates to apply for the position of law reform commissioners.

According to advertisements earlier this year, “interested persons should first and foremost be competent to carry out the required duties.” “Suitably qualified candidates should hold or have held a judicial office; experience as an attorney for 10 years or have experience as a Lecturer of the Law at a University for at least 10 years.”

The LRC Act outlines that the mandate of the Commission, to be carried out by its members, includes keeping under review the laws of Guyana, with a view to its systematic development and reform, including in particular, the modification of any branch of the law, the reduction of the number of the separate enactments and generally, the simplification and modernization of the law.

The Bill to facilitate the establishment of the Commission was passed in the National Assembly in 2015. However, it was not supported by the parliamentary opposition. The opposition’s disapproval was on the ground that the Law Reform Commission Bill directs the President, in consultation with the Attorney-General, to appoint members of the commission.

The PPP/C had recommended that instead of going down this route, the members of the commission should be chosen by the Association of Legal Professionals, University of Guyana, Private Sector Commission, the religious community, the labour unions, Human Rights groups and the political opposition.