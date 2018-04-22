Women honoured for sterling contributions to society

Ten prominent women residing in Region Four were last Thursday honoured by Genevieve Allen, Regional Chairman of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), for their contributions to society.

The regional chairman said that this is part of her efforts in honouring stalwarts and prominent women within the region.

Allen also said that the ten women chosen are women of purpose.

She reminded them that they are all unique and dynamic in their own way. She urged them to be a light of motivation, hope and faith for many in their respective fields.

The ten women recognised by Allen are Acting Regional Education District Officer (REDO), Tiffany Favourite Harvey; Gillian Frank from the Youth and Sports Department; Nandi Kellman from the Accounts Department; Kaye Watson from the Personnel Department; Barbara Richards from the Education Department; Towanna Morrison, Regional Executive Officer’s Secretary; Esther Scott from the Registry; Ann Watson also from the Registry; Allison Hoppie from the Education Department; and Candacey Barker from the Registry.

“This is just a token from me to you saying thank you very much for all that you have done and still continue to do. And to encourage you to continue your efforts as it is through the various contributions being made by you that has helped in boosting and enhancing this region,” the Regional Chairman told the women.

At the gathering, Allen said that the contributions made by the ten women are quite significant and goes beyond the call of duty.

She said that she firmly believes that recognising persons when they are alive would positively boost their morale and the morale of those that emulate them.

“We shouldn’t wait until these champion women are dead before recognising their contributions, service and efforts in the region,” she said.

She then asked, “What is the purpose of the award when they are dead?”

Allen said that while International Day of Women is celebrated in March, she had deliberately chosen now to recognise the women as they have all made impeccable and sterling contributions to society.

“These are our champion women, these are our heroes, these are women of purpose that every girl and woman should emulate because they have served the region very well,” she stressed.

Regional Vice Chairman, Earl Lambert, while praising the honourees, reminded them that they are more than just a woman. He told them that they are role models to both women and men.

He reminded the women that their sterling, continuous and significant contributions have caused them to propel and to be recognised, and as such, they should continue the work they have been doing while remaining humble.

“The very good thing here is that each of you have been doing so much, but has remained humble and steadfast in your contributions to society,” he told the women.