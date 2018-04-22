Road to Mecca V at CASH… Royals are the first team to score 100 points as Eagles end miserable campaign – Semifinals bounce off tonight

Linden’s Victory Valley Royals thumped Eagles Basketball Club 100-59 in their final group, round-robin game to finish Group B second behind Kobras and solidified themselves a place in tonight’s anticipated semifinals of the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation’s (GABF) National Club Championships that is dubbed ‘Road to Mecca V’, at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH).

In the feature match, Half Mile Bulls handed debutants Canje Knights another loss with an ordinary 54-49 win. During the Bulls’ triumph, Terron Welch continued his good form and sunk a game-high 31 points, which will majorly help his chances of emerging as the player with the most points scored in the tournament despite failing to help earn his team a berth in the knockout stages.

Gledwin Cort (14) and Steve Roopnarine (13) were among the points once again for Knights.

Meanwhile, Royals who finished second in ‘Road to Mecca IV’ will be joined by two-time defending champions Bounty Colts, Dyna’s Ravens (fourth place 2017) and Kobras (third place2017); the same four teams that emerged from last season’s group stage.

Orlon Glasgow netted 25 points, while Daniel Lee contributed a valuable 16 points to ensure their team, Royals, win and move a step closer at to the $600,000 championship cash prize. Travis Belgrave top scored with a meager 16 points which didn’t receive much support from his team mates. Skipper of Eagles, Kevin Higgins’ failed to score a field goal in his terrible three-point performance.

The half-time shows for both matches on Friday were captivating with fans competing in a three-point shootout during the first for a cash prize of $20,000 which was donated by patron, Marlon Roberts. Daniel Lee of Linden won that contest.

The second game’s half time show had six random fans attempting to score from the half way mark for the grand prize of an I-Phone X smart phone. Unfortunately, the challenge proved too difficult and no one was able to win the prize which was sponsored by the GABF.

Tonight’s semifinals will see Ravens versus Kobras at 19:00hrs, while Colts will battle Royals in the feature game at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall. The half-time show tonight will include performances from the GABF’s cheerleaders and a three-point contest which will afford fans to win up to $20,000 cash, sponsored by Saratu Phillips.

In addition to the prize money that will account $400,000 and $200,000 for the 2nd and 3rd finishers respectively, individual prizes totaling $200,000 each will be received by the tournament’s MVP, the player scoring the most points, the player with the most rebounds and the most improved player.

Admission to the CASH is $1000 tonight.