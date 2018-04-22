Latest update April 22nd, 2018 12:56 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Road to Mecca V at CASH… Royals are the first team to score 100 points as Eagles end miserable campaign – Semifinals bounce off tonight

Apr 22, 2018 Sports 0

Victory Valley Royals’ Orlan Glasgow who scored 25 points to lead his team to the tournament’s first team tally of 100 points in their massive win over Eagles Basketball Club.

Linden’s Victory Valley Royals thumped Eagles Basketball Club 100-59 in their final group, round-robin game to finish Group B second behind Kobras and solidified themselves a place in tonight’s anticipated semifinals of the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation’s (GABF) National Club Championships that is dubbed ‘Road to Mecca V’, at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH).
In the feature match, Half Mile Bulls handed debutants Canje Knights another loss with an ordinary 54-49 win. During the Bulls’ triumph, Terron Welch continued his good form and sunk a game-high 31 points, which will majorly help his chances of emerging as the player with the most points scored in the tournament despite failing to help earn his team a berth in the knockout stages.
Gledwin Cort (14) and Steve Roopnarine (13) were among the points once again for Knights.
Meanwhile, Royals who finished second in ‘Road to Mecca IV’ will be joined by two-time defending champions Bounty Colts, Dyna’s Ravens (fourth place 2017) and Kobras (third place2017); the same four teams that emerged from last season’s group stage.
Orlon Glasgow netted 25 points, while Daniel Lee contributed a valuable 16 points to ensure their team, Royals, win and move a step closer at to the $600,000 championship cash prize. Travis Belgrave top scored with a meager 16 points which didn’t receive much support from his team mates. Skipper of Eagles, Kevin Higgins’ failed to score a field goal in his terrible three-point performance.

Three of the eight GABF Cheerleaders that will provide some of the half-time entertainment.

The half-time shows for both matches on Friday were captivating with fans competing in a three-point shootout during the first for a cash prize of $20,000 which was donated by patron, Marlon Roberts. Daniel Lee of Linden won that contest.
The second game’s half time show had six random fans attempting to score from the half way mark for the grand prize of an I-Phone X smart phone. Unfortunately, the challenge proved too difficult and no one was able to win the prize which was sponsored by the GABF.
Tonight’s semifinals will see Ravens versus Kobras at 19:00hrs, while Colts will battle Royals in the feature game at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall. The half-time show tonight will include performances from the GABF’s cheerleaders and a three-point contest which will afford fans to win up to $20,000 cash, sponsored by Saratu Phillips.
In addition to the prize money that will account $400,000 and $200,000 for the 2nd and 3rd finishers respectively, individual prizes totaling $200,000 each will be received by the tournament’s MVP, the player scoring the most points, the player with the most rebounds and the most improved player.
Admission to the CASH is $1000 tonight.

More in this category

Sports

GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League – East Bank FA… Timehri crowned champs after draw with Mocha; Shoran James ends with 19 goals

GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League – East Bank FA…...

Apr 22, 2018

Timehri Panthers FC, which will hold elections today to install a new executive, were yesterday officially crowned the inaugural champions of the East Bank Football Association leg of the GFF/Pele...
Read More
GMRSC’s “King of the Strip 2” drag race meet at South Dakota Circuit today

GMRSC’s “King of the Strip 2” drag race...

Apr 22, 2018

GAPLF steps up Mexico preparations with Bench Press Fundraiser at Club 704

GAPLF steps up Mexico preparations with Bench...

Apr 22, 2018

Road to Mecca V at CASH… Royals are the first team to score 100 points as Eagles end miserable campaign – Semifinals bounce off tonight

Road to Mecca V at CASH… Royals are the...

Apr 22, 2018

Boyce/Jefford Relay Festival and Family Fun Day… Action gets underway from 10:30hrs today at Police Sports Club ground

Boyce/Jefford Relay Festival and Family Fun...

Apr 22, 2018

Guyana Boxing team finally home after being stranded Enroute from Australia

Guyana Boxing team finally home after being...

Apr 22, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]