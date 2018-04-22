Police probe $$multi-million fraud at GuySuCo

The police are reportedly investigating a major fraud at the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) involving millions of dollars.

According to insiders, the fraud occurred in 2015 involved at least two staffers of the finance department.

One of the staff members was fired while a senior person, a female, was transferred and placed in charge of a new department, Kaieteur News was told.

The police had been investigating the matter since 2015.

GuySuCo, then, was led by Chief Executive Officer, Errol Hanoman, whose contract ended last year. The board was led by Dr. Clive Thomas.

The police investigations had been lingering for a while with file reopened recently, this newspaper was told.

Officials confirmed that the sum involved is around $35M.

It appeared that the woman and her colleague, who was fired, were unable to account for millions of dollars.

This past week, there was a confrontation when senior management met to discuss the matter.

It is expected that the woman will be suspended this week to make way for a full investigation.