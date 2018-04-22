Man arrested with $1.5M in fuel marker

Latest update April 22nd, 2018 12:56 AM
– 3 GEA staffers implicated
The Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) is currently investigating how more than a million dollars worth of fuel marker ended up in the hands of an outsider. The man was detained on Thursday.
He is reportedly implicating at least three other staffers from GEA’s marking section, Kaieteur News was told.
One of the staffers implicated was under investigation over a year ago after being suspected of pilfering the marker.
Despite glaring evidence of his alleged wrongdoings and recommendations for his dismissal, he was kept employed in the marking section.
The marker that was found in possession of the man was valued in excess of $1.5M and is said to be a weekly supply given to him by the GEA staff.
The marker is a special chemical used by GEA staffers to tagged fuel entering Guyana and for which taxes have been paid.
However, over the years, GEA has been fighting corruption within with some staffers accused of selling the marker.
In one case, the container where the marker was stored was broken into and a quantity was stolen.
The use of illegally acquired markers could cause the state to use millions of dollars in taxes.
