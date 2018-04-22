Lisa got some expensive holes wha Soulja Bai gat fuh plug

De mouth is muzzled by the hand that feeds it. De Private Sector Commission, Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Guyana Manufacturing Services Association, de fisheries association, de coop societies and all dem organizations quiet when it come to dem oil companies.

Dem boys always depend pun de Man above to guide dem steps, direct dem thoughts and bridle dem tongue so dem don’t offend too many people.

Everybody want to know what was going through dem people mind when sign dem oil contracts.

De more you dig into de oil contract de more sick one gets as a Guyanese.

Dem dig 17 holes in Lisa 1. When dem ready to pull out from Lisa Guyana got pay US$200 M to plug she up.

Dem boys hear dem got to dig 40 holes in Lisa 2 and if Lisa 1 cost US$200 M fuh plug de Man above got to help Guyana fuh plug back Lisa 2.

Fuh explore Lisa 1 de oil company shy a bill fuh US$460M fuh Soulja Bai pay. On to this day dem can’t show Guyana how dem arrive at that US$460M.

De contract got Stability Clause which dem boys seh is more a strangulation clause. It strangling Guyana fuh de next 40 years. Yes—40 years. Please don’t worry wid dem fools who seh we gun review de contract after four years. Dem boys careful wid de word review and negotiate.

Review mean you can look at de contract but can’t change nutten. Got it Soulja Bai? De contract seh that even if Guyana change de law that change wouldn’t affect de oil company.

That mean that Guyana gun have two set of laws—one fuh Guyanese and one fuh Exxon.

Hear this!! Guyana can only check de books once a year and it got to tell dem in advance that we coming fuh check de books. That is wha dem fools sign on to.

We also agree that if anybody sue Exxon, Guyana got to pay de lawyer fees. If there is an oil spill and Trinidad or any country get affected, Guyana got to foot de bill.

Yes!! Me and you and all dem cane cutter, got to pay that bill. If de oil company hire foreign sub contractors dem don’t have to pay taxes. But if de hire a local company like Banks DIH and DDL, Geddes Brass Aluminium and IEL, dem got to pay all de taxes you can think of.

Dem boys want to know who in dem right senses would sign on to something like that. It got to be that dem get more than feed.

All this going on and all de big organization including Guyana Human Rights Association, Guyana Women Miners organization, dem private sector organization very quiet. Is wha de oil company feed dem? Food or something else.

How dem boys can forget Mitta Sharma who always seh, “Is a shad, shad shishuashion Guyana deh in.”

Talk half and hope people give some medicine to dem people who suppose to be representing Guyana suh if dem can’t talk at least dem can do something else.