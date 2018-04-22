Linden Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition… NK Ballers inflict 6-1 mauling on Team 25 -Action returns to Mackenzie Market Square tonight

Pre tournament favourites NK Ballers underlined their billing as the team to beat following an emphatic 6-1 mauling of former champions Team 25 as play in the Linden segment of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition continued on Friday at the Silver City Hardcourts.

Comprising players from last year’s champion Dave & Celina All Stars, the star-studded lineup was led to victory through Guinness Goals from Kenard Simon and Keon Sears, who netted in the 18th and 20th minutes respectively, while Jermaine Grandison in the 12th and Donovan Francis’ 9th completed their tally.

Teon Stewart’s 3rd minute strike had given Team 25 the initial lead, before NK Ballers went on a rampage to boost their installment as strong contenders to win the title.

Two other teams Swag Entertainment and Silver Bullets were also in winners’ row and many feel that they too will have a say in the eventual outcome of the tournament.

They defeated Quiet Storm and High Rollers respectively, while Assassa Ballers, Wisroc and Cherokee Park were also victorious on the night.

Once again another packed crowd turned up at the venue to witness what has undoubtedly become the most popular street-styled competition.

Action in the tournament returns to the Mackenzie Market Tarmac this evening with another six matches scheduled to be played.

Among the teams slated to be in action are defending champs Dave & Celina All Stars, Amelia’s Ward Russians, Hard Knocks and Silver Bullets.

Kick-off time is 20:00hrs.

Complete Results

Guinness Goal-(GG)-2 Goals

Game-1

Young Kings-1 vs Assassa Ballers-2

Game-2

Next Level-0 vs Wisroc-1

Game-3

Cherokee Park-2 vs Big Guns-1

Game-4

Team 25-1 vs NK Ballers-6

Game-5

Swag Entertainment-1 vs Quiet Storm-0

Game-6

April 22nd-Mackenzie Bus Park Tarmac

Team 25 vs Assassa Ballers-19:30hrs

Silver Bullets vs Next Level-20:00hrs

Dave and Celina’s vs Amazings-20:30hrs

Cherokee Park vs Quiet Storm-21:00hrs

High Rollers vs Wisroc-21:30hrs

Amelia’s Ward Russians vs Hard-Knocks-22:00hrs