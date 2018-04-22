Latest update April 22nd, 2018 12:56 AM

Guyanese UK group donates £2000 to First Lady's projects

First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger, on Tuesday, received a donation of £2000 from the Guyana United Kingdom (UK) Social Development Association (GUSDA) in support of her programme of activities aimed at empowering women and girls in Guyana.
The presentation ceremony was hosted at the Guyana High Commission in London, where the First Lady is accompanying President David Granger as part of Guyana’s delegation to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).
Guyana’s High Commissioner to London, Mr. Hamley Case also attended the presentation ceremony.
The First Lady expressed her appreciation and gratitude to the members of the Association for their generous donation. She said that her office is involved in a number of projects, including STEM Guyana, which introduces Robotics to students and young people countrywide; partnering with Women Across Differences to provide teenage mothers with opportunities to continue and further their education; hosting child and elderly care workshops and the Self Reliance and Success in Business Workshop which aims to help the participants with the tools to become entrepreneurs.

First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger (centre, seated) is flanked by, from left to right, GUSDA Vice Chairperson, Ms. Mala Bheem, Chairperson, Mr. Orin Alexander, Patron, Mr. Ram John (Porkpie) Holder and GUSDA Secretary, Ms. Coreen Carberry.

Mrs. Granger said that these have all been made possible through collaborations with the Ministries of Education, Social Protection and others, in the delivery of their projects, as well as through the generosity and support of individuals and organisations in Guyana and in the Diaspora.
Chairman of GUSDA, Mr. Orin Alexander, said that the Association admires the First Lady’s “leadership, passion, sense of purpose and professionalism” in delivering projects aimed at educating and empowering the vulnerable citizens of Guyana.
He said that GUSDA has been inspired by the positive feedback received from participants of her programmes from across the regions of Guyana. He further said that although the Association is small, “Our members have big hearts and are unwavering in their commitment to Guyana”.
Mr. Alexander emphasised that the empowerment of women plays a critical role in tackling domestic abuse, suicide, sexual exploitation and unemployment, and pledged further support to other projects.
After the presentation, the First Lady interacted with the members of GUSDA. Patron of GUSDA, popular Guyanese actor, Mr. Ramjohn (Porkpie) Holder and representatives of GUSDA also attended the event. (DPI )

