Guyana Boxing team finally home after being stranded Enroute from Australia

Team coach Sebert Blake (centre) is flanked by Colin Lewis (left) and Keevin Allicock.

The Guyana boxing team to the Commonwealth Games arrived home yesterday morning after a five-day journey from Australia.
The return trip home saw the team being stranded in China for a day because of arrangement issues, and spending three days in Holland. Both light welterweight Colin ‘Superman’ Lewis and flyweight ‘Lightning’ Keevin Allicock reached the round of 16 at the Games with the former dropping a dubious split decision to a South African in his last match.
GBA president Steve Ninvalle yesterday said he was proud of the boxers’ performance and reiterated that they can stand against any in the world. The team was coached by Sebert Blake.

