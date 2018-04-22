Guyana Boxing team finally home after being stranded Enroute from Australia

Latest update April 22nd, 2018 12:56 AM
The Guyana boxing team to the Commonwealth Games arrived home yesterday morning after a five-day journey from Australia.
The return trip home saw the team being stranded in China for a day because of arrangement issues, and spending three days in Holland. Both light welterweight Colin ‘Superman’ Lewis and flyweight ‘Lightning’ Keevin Allicock reached the round of 16 at the Games with the former dropping a dubious split decision to a South African in his last match.
GBA president Steve Ninvalle yesterday said he was proud of the boxers’ performance and reiterated that they can stand against any in the world. The team was coached by Sebert Blake.
Apr 22, 2018Timehri Panthers FC, which will hold elections today to install a new executive, were yesterday officially crowned the inaugural champions of the East Bank Football Association leg of the GFF/Pele...
Apr 22, 2018
Apr 22, 2018
Apr 22, 2018
Apr 22, 2018
Apr 22, 2018
You feel lost, lonely and resigned when you think that this country has no functioning human rights body. We have on the... more
A great many Guyanese believe that Guyana is going to win its case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Attending a World Bank meeting on April 16, I was shocked to hear a senior official of the... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]