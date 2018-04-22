GMRSC’s “King of the Strip 2” drag race meet at South Dakota Circuit today

Latest update April 22nd, 2018 12:56 AM

Team Mohamed’s GTR and Shawn Persaud’s Caldina lining up for action during one of last year’s drag meets.

All systems are in place for the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club’s (GMRSC) second drag race meet of the year, the ‘King of the Strip 2’ meet which will see local, Surinamese and Trinidadian dragtsers going head to head at the South Dakota Circuit today.
Over 60 entries have been registered for today’s event and it was noted that the final figure could be significantly higher as entries were coming in quickly up to press time, from a representative of the GMRSC.
The unlimited class has been building up a hype with an anticipated showdown between Team Mohamed’s Goliath Nissan GT-R (7.5 seconds strip record) and Shawn Persaud’s Godzilla Toyota Caldina (8.33 second, third fastest strip time) with the T&T’s Rohan Deosaran’s rail car looking to make a big upset in its debut at the Timehri race track.
For patrons who are desirous of witnessing the heated races at South Dakota on Sunday, entrance fees are $1000 for adults, $500 for children. The rent-a-tent VIP will be available for $3000.
The event is sponsored by Tropical Shipping, Stag Beer, JAPARTS, B.M. SOAT Auto Sales, Mohamed’s Enterprise, Trans Pacific Motor Sales and Spares, Prem’s Electrical, Enetworks DEL Ice Co and Crystal Ice House.

Rohan Deosaran’s fine tuning works on his rail car yesterday, to ensure all systems are go for today’s showdown.

