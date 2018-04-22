GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League – East Bank FA… Timehri crowned champs after draw with Mocha; Shoran James ends with 19 goals

Timehri Panthers FC, which will hold elections today to install a new executive, were yesterday officially crowned the inaugural champions of the East Bank Football Association leg of the GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 Intra Association League.

In the final match of the league which had kicked off on January 20th last, Mocha Champs handed the champs their first draw of the competition which attracted 12-teams. Timehri’s most prolific scorer, Ishmael Pulsarran, who ended his campaign on 17 goals, two less than overall goals scorer, Shoran James of Herstelling Raiders (19), had handed his team the lead in the 37th minute of a keen contest.

But, Mocha Champs which got into their stride in the latter stages of the league, kept taking the attack to the home team and were rewarded with the neutralising goal in the 54th minute compliments of a Shamel Alleyne strike.

The exchanges continued at both ends until the final whistle sounded to bring an end to what has been described as a very successful league which provided well over one hundred players the opportunity to showcase their skills and abilities over a three month period.

EBFA President Franklin Wilson, at the presentation ceremony which followed the match, expressed gratitude to sponsors Pele Alumuni Corporation for their continued investment in youth development through this league.

Wilson also extended gratitude to the Guyana Football Federation under whose auspices the Intra Association league is being administered. Local representative for the Pele Alumuni Corporation David Gomes in feature remarks extended congratulations to the champion team, runners-up Kuru Kururu Warriors and all the other teams for making the tournament a reality.

Gomes, himself a former player, gave the players, parents and spectators a brief overview of the Pele Alumini Corporation and the work they have been doing over the years to empower young people.

”I would like to encourage you to keep aiming high, be disciplined and more importantly, ensure that you work assiduously towards obtaining a solid education. This would ensure that you take care of you in the coming years of your life.”

Trophies, medals and one set of complete uniform were presented to the top two teams by Gomes on behalf of the sponsor. Backpacks containing educational and personal supplies were also presented to the top eight goal scorers, while the top two received trophies and a football each.

Those players were Shoran James (19) Herstelling Raiders, Ishmael Pulsarran (17) Timehri Panthers, Brian Lambert (14) Agricola Red Triangle, Tyrone Burnette (8) Soesdyke Falcons, Kevin Scott (8) Kuru Kururu Warriors, Azeem Calistro (8) Swan FC, Kevin Daniels (7) Swan FC and Solomon Austin (7) Herstelling Raiders.

Final Points Standings

Pos Team P W L D F A GD Points

1 Timehri 11 9 1 1 49 9 +40 28

2 Kuru Kururu 11 7 2 2 22 12 +10 23

3 Swan FC 11 7 3 1 26 9 +17 22

4 Agricola 11 6 4 1 24 10 +14 19

5 Grove 11 5 2 4 12 11 +1 19

6 Diamond Upsetters 11 4 5 2 16 14 -1 14

7 Herstelling Raiders 11 4 5 2 33 35 -2 14

8 Mocha 11 3 4 4 22 11 +11 13

9 Friendship 11 4 7 0 12 19 -7 12

10 Samatta Point/KV 11 3 5 3 15 29 -14 12

11 Soesdyke 11 3 7 1 17 22 -5 9

12 Diamond United 11 0 11 0 2 79 -77 0