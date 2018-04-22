GAPLF steps up Mexico preparations with Bench Press Fundraiser at Club 704

The Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) in collaboration with Club 704 and Banks DIH’s Guinness held a Bench Press competition as it’s first of several fundraisers to off-set the cost of sending a 15-member Guyana team to the 16th Annual IPF/NAPF North American Regional Powerlifting Championships.

The Championships will be held from August 1 to August 4 at the Sevilla Palace Hotel along Reforma Avenue in Mexico City, Mexico.

Yesterday’s Event was held at Club 704’s Sky Lounge at Lamaha and Albert streets in Georgetown with a Bench Press competition which attracted a fair attendance despite the adverse weather conditions.

The public, especially Females were encouraged to attend yesterday’s event for a fee of $1,000 and had the option of registering for the Bench Press competition free of charge.

There were three categories (Light, Medium and Heavy weights) and competitors were asked to ‘weight in’ before the competition to identify their weight categories.

The good size gathering included many females and saw Mark Pertab and John Edwards tie on points with Pertab winning the tie breaker with the winning Bench Pressing 10 reps of 314 pounds in a contest to who would have the most reps.

Notoya Robinson won the women’s category with Jacky Toney being the only other competitor.

“ We had a good turn-out for our first fundraiser despite the rain but (GAPLF) always encourage females to lift weights since it is healthy for them and I am a bit disappointed that only two females competed today (yesterday), while we had 14 males,” informed the Federation’s PRO Runita White.

The cost for the team’s travels is over $ 7million and sponsorship letters have already been sent out.

“We got 32 medals for Guyana recently in a tournament in Florida and I once again call on Government and Cooperate Guyana to support this team which puts Guyana on the map, give this Country glory when we do well. A letter has been sent to the NSC with the full budget and are waiting on a response,” said GAPLF President Ed Caesar.

The next fundraiser is set for the Fitness Xpress on Sherriff Street on April 28 from 11:00hrs, while the Federation’s next event is scheduled for May 13 at the St Stanislaus College from 08:30hrs.

The bench press is an upper body strength training exercise that consists of pressing a weight upwards from a supine position.

The exercise works the pectoralis major as well as supporting chest, arm, and shoulder muscles such as the anterior deltoids, serratus anterior, coracobrachialis, scapulae fixers, trapezii, and the triceps. A barbell is used to hold the weights.

It is also used extensively in weight training, bodybuilding, and other types of training to develop the chest muscles.

The person performing the exercise lies on their back on a bench with a weight grasped in both hands. They push the weight upwards until their arms are extended, not allowing the elbows to lock. They then lower the weight to chest level. This is one repetition (rep). (Sean Devers)