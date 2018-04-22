Freedom Life promises life-changing experience at annual women’s confab

Participants attending this year’s signature event of Freedom Life Ministries; the ‘Women Stronger Than Their Struggles’ conference, are in for an unprecedented, life-changing experience.

This is according to Conference Coordinator, Pastor Delight Ogle-Uwagboe who assured that this year’s event is poised to supersede those of previous years.

Now in its fifth year, this annual conference has been a catalyst for sustained success in the lives of the women who have attended.

Hundreds of women from all walks of life have encountered deliverance and healing and accessed the tools to conquering the daily struggles in their lives.

Under the theme “Daughters of Destiny Arise” the eagerly anticipated event will be held from April 25- 28 at the church’s Georgetown sanctuary located a 24 Princes and Lyng Streets, Charlestown.

For the third consecutive year, First Lady Mrs. Sandra Granger is also expected to deliver the keynote address at the prestigious occasion.

Attributing the enormous success that the conference has enjoyed, to the power and mercies of the Almighty God to make a positive difference in the life of anyone who yields to Him, Pastor Uwagboe noted that with the seemingly sudden upsurge in the incidence of atrocities being meted out to women in recent times, the need for a forum such as the conference has never been more critical.

The visionary of the conference explained that with the help of God, five years ago, she conceptualized an environment where women can gather, candidly discuss issues affecting them, and together find support, strength, healing and deliverance from the Creator’s word.

“The ultimate plan of the devil is to steal, kill and destroy….to rob us of our God-orchestrated destinies which our Creator has ordained for each and every one of us even before we were formed in our mother’s womb. Sadly, many times women accede to the lies of the enemy in believing that they are helpless and powerless in their circumstances. In our society every time we read the news we see another woman being robbed of her destiny by having her life senselessly snuffed out. However, the time is now for us as a gender to arise, recognize the miraculous power that is available to us through God, and utilize it to reclaim our destinies.”

She posited that it is only by accessing God’s help that women can source permanent solutions to the challenges they face.

“This conference aims at providing you with the resources, tools and blueprint on how you can live sustained lives of victory “

She noted that this year, women who have been battling situations of abuse and domestic violence and other serious issues can access daily counseling from trained, professionals.

The topics at this year’s conference includes ‘Singleness; God’s purpose while you wait’, ‘The power of a praying woman,” Managing finances,’ Overcoming the pains and scars of abuse ‘, ‘Women’s health and Breaking strongholds over your life ‘

This year’s conference will once again feature an impressive lineup of women as esteemed guest speakers. These are Dr. Darlene Day and Prophetess Kelly Crews of the USA; and Pastors Lorraine Johnson, Delight Ogle-Uwagboe, Michelle Sobers and Pamela O’Donoghue of Guyana.

Pastor Uwagboe is a powerful intercessor and mentor who motivates positive change in the lives of women all across the world.

For the past five years Dr. Darlene Day has been bringing empowerment to the lives of the masses of women who attend the conference through her passionate impartations. She has traveled extensively throughout the world, speaking at numerous women’s conferences in her relentless pursuit of motivating spiritual excellence in women’s lives.

Prophetess Kelly Crews who will be joining the conference for the first time is the CEO and founder of Kelly Crews Ministries (KCM). She has travelled all over the world preaching, teaching, singing and prophesying the word of God.

Pastor Lorraine Johnson has been in Ministry for over 20 years at the Assemblies of God Church and is known for her fiery, dynamic preaching.

Prophetess Michelle Sobers, co-pastors the Destiny Empowerment Centre alongside her husband Sean and brings to the conference a wealth of experience in helping broken families.

Pastor Pamela O’Donoghue currently pastors the New Amsterdam branch of Freedom Life Ministries.

The event kicks off on Wednesday 25th with a dynamic opening session at 18:00hrs. On Thursday and Friday there will be two sessions, one at 13:00hrs and the other at 18:00hrs daily. The curtains come down on Saturday 28th at 9:30 hrs.

The conference package for all four days is only $1000 and registration can be done by visiting the church’s office between the hours of 8am-4:30 pm, or at the door on arrival.

For further information, persons can call 225-3213/14