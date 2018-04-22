Boyce/Jefford Relay Festival and Family Fun Day… Action gets underway from 10:30hrs today at Police Sports Club ground

The annual Boyce and Jefford Relay Festival and Family Fun day will kick off tomorrow morning as early as 10:30hrs when the top local street football teams will compete in a small goal competition at the Police Sports Club ground, Eve Leary. Among the teams competing will be Future Stars, West Front Road ‘Gold is Money’, Alexander Village, YMCA, Albouystown ‘A’, California Square, Bent Street, Power Producers Distributors, Police and Agricola Champion Boys. Cash Prizes: $50,000 (winner) and $25,000 (second place) + Champion and Runner-Up Trophy will be awarded in the football.

Apart from the relay action and the one-day knockout football competition, there will be the usual Domino Competition and in excess of 20 teams will be competing for the total prize purse of over $350,000. The winners will pocket $200,000 while second finishers will receive $100,000 and $60,000 will go to the third place team with the MVP walking away with $10,000. Teams from Berbice, Essequibo and Soesdyke will be competing; interested persons can contact Jumbie Wiltshire for more details on 665-5855.

Eight athletics clubs had already committed to registration in the relay competition, including Police Progressive Youth Club, Guyana Defence Force, Mercury Fast Laners, Upper Demerara (Linden), Super Upcoming Runners, Flames Athletics Club (Hopetown, Berbice), Region Five Education Department (Berbice) and The University of Guyana.

The Relay Events are: 4×100 Females; 4×100 Males; 4×400 Females; 4×400 Males; 4×200 Mixed Relay; 4×400 Mixed Relay; Sprint Medley Females (100m,100m, 200m, 400m); Sprint Medley Males (100m, 200m, 400m, 800m); Distance Medley Females ( 2400metres ) (400m, 600m, 600m, 800m); Distance Medley Males (2800metres) (400m, 600m, 600m, 1200m); Distance 4X800 Male and Female Relay.

Cash Prizes of $25,000; $20,000 and $15,000 will be awarded to teams finishing first to third. Total prize money of $720,000 will be handed out in the Relay Events.

In the cycling contest being sponsored by former national, Jude Bentley who has indicated that all cyclists desirous of competing are encouraged to participate once they are in possession of the required gear, bicycle and helmet. The cash prize breakdown of that competition will be as follows, 1st to 3rd, $25,000; $15,000 and $10,000

Meanwhile, in the softball Cricket Contest, Trophy Stall Masters will play United States Embassy Foreign Service Association in a male showdown, while Trophy Stall Angels take on Mike’s Wellwoman in the female contest. They will be competing for $50,000 (winner) and $25,000 (second place) + Champion and Runner-Up Trophy.

There will be Novelty events for participating patrons and Kids Zone featuring bouncy castles, trampolines, face painting and many more attractions.

Four lucky patrons will go home with four impressive prizes including a microwave, $20,000 cash and the largest family will win a ‘Household Hamper’ including Ariel Soap Powder, Swinger Matches, Rage Insecticide, Hefty Garbage Bags, Trin Chloro Bleach and Squeezy compliments of Ansa McAl.

Ganesh Parts, National Sports Commission, K&B Mining, R&D Engineering, C&L Construction, Trail Boss Interior Trucking and Security Service, Antarctic Maintenance and Repairs, Romano Builders, Starr Party Rentals, Jude Cycle Shop, Stag Beer, Heineken and I Cool Water are the sponsors of the event.