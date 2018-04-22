Attention focuses on Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Committee “Triple Crown” second leg

Attention will now be focused on the second leg of the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Committee first Triple Crown horseracing championships set for next Sunday April 29th at the Port Mourant Turf Club in Corentyne Berbice.

Over $20million in cash prizes are up for grabs in the event with attractive prizes also available for fans who participate in the grand raffle set to be drawn on the final day of the Triple Crown, May 27th at Port Mourant.

Any information on the event can be sourced by contacting: Chandu Ramkissoon: 624-9063/608-9063/232-0633; Alan Podmore: 232-9115/ 619-1909 and Nikita Ross: 662-4668.

Turfites that turned out for the first leg are expected out in their numbers as they wonder if any of the horses will capture the Triple Crown. One racehorse in line to stake a claim is She is a Princess who won the L class maiden event, beating Something Special, Gold Again and Delisa.

Fans are wondering if the speedy horse can do it for a second and third time. In a week’s time the outcome will be revealed if she makes it number two. The winners of the Triple Crown is set to collect up to a half million bonus for their exploits.

The events for Sunday’s meet will see: C-Class and Lower – $1 million, F class and Lower/E- Class Non-earners/Last Start – $400,000, 3-year-old Guyana Bred – $350,000, H1 and Lower – $300,000, J/K & Lower – $240,000, K Class Non earner last start -$230,000 and L & Lower – $200,0000.

Meanwhile, the final leg will have the slightly bigger 1st prizes which are as follows: C-Class and Lower – $1.2 million, F class and Lower/E- Class Non-earners/Last Start – $500,000, 3-year-old Guyana Bred – $400,000, H1 and Lower – $350,000, J/K & Lower – $240,000, K Class Non earner last start -$200,000 and L & Lower – $150,0000.

Lucky patrons will get the chance to be involved in a raffle which offers very attractive prizes with the winner of the main prize driving away with a 2011 Nissan Tida sedan car. The other prizes on offer are a 125 motor cycle, Samsung 40″ Smart TV, 2-samsaung cell phones, a stove, microwave and a Refrigerator.