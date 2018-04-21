You can’t get a woman fuh listen and stay silent

Listen and silent are spelled with de same letters. Dem boys wonder if people realize dat.

Fuh a man to get a woman to listen is impossible because she can’t stay silent. She don’t know how to keep she mouth shut. And fuh a man to listen ee got to be drunk.

Dem boys see a man walk in a electronic shop in a passion de odda day and ask fuh de manager.

When de manager come, de man hand him a GPS.

“I am returning dis GPS. I don’t want another woman’s voice what to do and when to do it.”

He seh he married 20 years and he wife telling him wha to do every time. When is time fuh bed, she calling de shots. Whenever he force she to have li’l bed time, she does seh is rape.

Dem boys seh if forcing you wife fuh sex is rape, then forcing you husband to go shopping is robbery. Men does get charge fuh rape but women don’t get charge fuh robbery.

Dem boys seh dat is why nuff men does drink demself away. Nuff of dem deh in de govt.

Dem boys hear Soulja Bai sit down wid Joe Shanlin and ask him if he does drink regularly or occasionally.

He tell Soulja Bai he does drink occasionally, but de occasion does come regularly.

Talk half and dem boys know dat de corruption march woulda be a failure. Jagdeo mek de whole Guyana into thieves and de few who gone in to bring about a change, start thiefing too.