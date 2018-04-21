Skeldon estate staff compound converted to heritage resort

The NICIL-SPU (National Industrial and Commerical Investments Limited/Special Purpose Unit) on Thursday announced that the Skeldon Estate Staff Compound has been converted into the ‘Skeldon Heritage Resort’.

This significant development at Skeldon helps to preserve some of the history and culture of the sugarcane industry in Guyana.

Head of the NICIL-SPU/Chairman of GuySuCo’s Board of Directors, Colvin Heath-London, stated that “suga rcane has been a major part of Guyana’s culture for decades. It is vital that we preserve the history and culture of the sugarcane industry, as it plays a necessary role, in enabling us to learn from our past and prepares us for greater future achievements.”

“The sugarcane industry is not just a part of our economic history, it is a part of who we are. It is ingrained in us. The preservation of our cultural heritage can provide a sense of unity and belonging within the sugarcane community, and the Guyanese society in general.”

Situated in the heart of the community, the Skeldon Heritage Resort, can provide a boost to the tourism sector, both local and foreign.

Estate Manager, Rama Persaud, stated, “The facilities are wide ranging. From facilities that are ideal for corporate retreats, to camping facilities for kids and vacation facilities for all. Guests who ar e seeking peace and quiet can enjoy a relaxing environment and take in the sights of this historic sugar plantation.”

She also added, “The heritage resort has educational benefits. Conducted tours of the factory can be arranged for High School Children and visitors from near and far. We are providing a unique opportunity to learn about the sugarcane industry of Guyana.”