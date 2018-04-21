Latest update April 21st, 2018 12:59 AM

Second passenger, 70, dies; Crabwood Creek driver again remanded

Apr 21, 2018

The 70-year-old woman who was hospitalized following Thursday’s accident at Number

Dead: Khemnie Chanchal, 70

58 Village that claimed the life of her daughter, has succumbed to her injuries at the Georgetown Public Hospital.
Relatives confirmed Khemnie Chanchal, 70, of Lot 13 Section ‘A’ Grant 1805 Crabwood Creek died Thursday night after one of her daughters had just left the hospital. She suffered a broken leg and fractured ribs.

Dead: Soorojnie Surjraj

Additionally, driver Nilindra ‘Avinash’ Premnauth, 2

6, of Lot 35 Grant 1802 Crabwood Creek, Upper Corentyne on Wednesday was read the charge that stated that on Monday April 16, on the Number 58 Public Road, Corentyne, he drove motor hire car HC 2217 in a manner dangerous to the public causing the death of Soorojnie Surjraj.
He was further remanded after the Magistrate Charlyne Artiga reported sick. He was expected to make his second court appearance yesterday.

He is set to return to court on Monday April 23, where he will face additional charges.

Remanded again: Nilindra ‘Avinash’ Premnauth

Nilindra Premnauth was returning to Crabwood Creek from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport with the occupants, Soorojnie Surjraj, Khemnie Chanchal and Bhumika Sukhra when he reportedly dozed off at the wheel and veered off the Number 58 Public Road and crashed into a parked lorry, killing Surjraj instantly.
Chanchal and Sukhra were rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital and later transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital. However, Chanchal was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital given the seriousness of her injuries. Premnauth escaped the crash unscathed but was left traumatised.

 

