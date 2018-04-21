KOTS 2 drag race meet at South Dakota Circuit tomorrow – Can the Rail Car compete with the Goliath?

It’s only April and motor racing fans will be thrilled yet again as the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMRSC) hosts another event, titled; King of the Strip 2, which will see stiff competition amongst dragsters from the twin-island republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname and the local lot, tomorrow at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri.

Up to press time yesterday, the local contingent had over 60 entrants with a representative of the GMRSC noting that a final, large influx of entries are expected to be received today. There will be four cars from T&T and 10 from Suriname. Up to press time, the Trinidadians’ cars were being processed off the wharf.

Logistically, all systems are in place, and the weather is expected to be sunny for the scorching action that will see T&T’s Rohan Deosaran’s purpose built rail car try to outgun Team Mohamed’s pair of Nissan GTR cars in the most anticipated showdown.

Team Mohamed’s are the reigning Superstock champions in the Caribbean Motor Racing Championship (CMRC) and the team that exudes excellence regionally, hold the South Dakota Circuit drag strip record, a blazing time of 7.5 seconds.

In addition, Shawn Persaud will add to the hype surrounding the unlimited class and he has been keen to defeat Team Mohamed’s pair of GTRs nicknamed ‘Goliath’ and “Nismo’, with his Toyota Caldina ‘Godzilla’ which has the third fastest drag time, 8.33 seconds.

Team Mohamed’s are oozing confidence ahead of the meet while Shawn Persaud confirmed to Kaieteur Sport that his car is set and ready to go.

Speaking to Kaieteur Sport, a representative of Team Mohamed’s positively stated that they are unfazed by Shawn Persaud along with the lot of T&T and Surinamese competitors and fans can expect them to continue their dominance this Sunday.

For patrons who are desirous of witnessing the heated races at South Dakota tomorrow, entrance fees are $1000 for adults and $500 for children. The rent-a-tent VIP will be available for $3000.

The sponsors of the event are Mohamed’s Enterprise, JAPARTS, Tropical Shipping and Ansa Mcal.