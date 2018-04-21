Hand-in-Hand 3-day U-19 Inter-County Cricket… Anderson’s unbeaten ton gives B’ce title – Sachin Singh hits undefeated 68 for U-17s

Story and photos by Sean Devers

Yesterday at Everest, on a day in which the shone in all its glory, Berbice led by a wonderfully constructed unbeaten 120 from Kevlon Anderson, regained their Hand-in-Hand three-day U-19 Inter-County cricket title when their final round game against the U-17s ended in a draw.

Berbice resumed their second innings on 198-4 and declared at 295-8 with National U-19 batsman Anderson reaching his second U-19 Inter-County three-day century in an innings which was decorated with 15 fours and a six on the heavy outfield.

Steve Deonarine (31), Leon Swamy (13) also got into double figures as Skipper Sachin (2-19) Niron Bissu (2-44) and Nigel Deodat (2-65) bowled well for the U-17s.

Set an improbable 361 to win in a session and 19 overs, the U-17s reached 123-3 as Berbice took their first title at this level since 2015.

The left-handed Singh, the Windies U-16 Captain, hit nine fours and a six in an undefeated 68 and the technically correct Mavendra Dindyal, who made a well compiled

32, added 85 for the first wicket before Dindyal was removed by off-spinner Kevin Sinclair.

Earlier, Deonarine fell to Sheldon Charles at 222-5, while two runs later Trevon Stanislaus (2) was LBW to Gevon Shultz.

The well set Anderson was taking very few risks and it was a joy to watch him compile his innings in a tournament in which there has been not too much brain power involved as most of the batsmen played in T20 mode.

Anderson was joined by Swamy and the pair saw the 50 posted before Swamy and Karan Arjpaul (6) were removed in the space of eight runs by Singh to leave the score on 259-8 at Lunch with Anderson on 99.

Anderson who took a long time in the 90s soon reached his century and then put his foot on the gas; hitting his first six before Berbice surprisingly declared leaving Anderson unbeaten as the third batsman to register a three-figure score in this tournament.

Bhaskar Yadram’s record breaking unbeaten 301 against the U-17s at Everest in the first round when Demerara amassed 489-8 declared was first double century in the tournament which began in 1970.

National U-19 batsman Alex Algoo who made 111 was the other batsman to reach a ton. Yadram (366 runs from two matches) ended with the most runs, while Windies U-19 left arm spinner Ashmead Nedd captured the most wickets (21), while Essequibo’s pacer Joshua Jones was the leading pacer with 14 scalps.