GWI’s Managing Director says he drinks city’s tap water all the time

…as company embarks on upgrade to shelterbelt

Managing Director of the Guyana Water Inc (GWI), Dr. Richard Van West-Charles, has vouched for the quality of water available to residents of Georgetown at their taps.

“I drink it all the time at home; there is no problem. We can show the results. Many of you drink blindly, the bottled water, and you will never ask for the laboratory analysis of that water, but we are providing our laboratory analysis on our website on a daily basis,” Dr. Van West-Charles stated.

His statement was made yesterday in response to questions following the signing of a US$3.5 million project between GWI and Mexican firm, Hi-Pro Ecologicos S.A.de C.V. at the shelterbelt water treatment facility at Vlissengen Road.

Funded through a grant from the European Union (EU) and a loan from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Hi-Pro is expected to overhaul the entire chemical mixing and dosing systems for alum, lime, and chlorine along with the installation of sludge extractors and filter systems to allow for better treatment of surface waters.

According to GWI, Hi-Pro was the only company to submit a bit when the project was retendered. Initially, three companies submitted bids which were annulled.

Hi-Pro’s representative, Luis Tetzin Dominguez Fabela, said the project is a big opportunity for company to provide the people of Georgetown with better quality of water.

According to Dr. Van West-Charles, GWI recognizes that there was significant slippage in terms of the quality of water coming from shelter belt which has not had any significant work since in the 1920s.

The GWI Managing Director stated that some US$60M is needed to overhaul the distribution system.

“We are addressing the distribution system and we have had significant response from the citizenry in Georgetown and across the country with respect to looking at leaks because I think the population is reasonably sensitized to the impact of having leaks both on the quality of water and the pressure and flow in the system.”

“What comes through, basically once there are no leaks, is water that you can take from the tap and drink and we are confident about that,” Dr. Van West-Charles stated.

The Managing Director noted that part of the GWI’s proposal to the Public Utility Commission (PUC) for a fixed charge to be included as part of a new rate structure is to ensure that there is an upgrade of the distribution network of Georgetown.

.