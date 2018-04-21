GSCL Inc./Ink Plus, Crown Mining Enterprise, Elegance Jewellery Softball Competitions… 18-team contest begins tomorrow

The exciting sport of softball cricket is further boosted with the inaugural Ink Plus, Crown Mining Enterprise and Elegance Jewellery sponsored softball competitions which begin tomorrow.

In all, there are 10 teams registered for competition in the Masters Over-40 years old category while eight All Star teams will do battle on a round robin basis.

The tournament, which is organized by the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc. (GSCL Inc.), will open with Savage Masters taking on HS Masters and Albion Masters battling Ariel Masters at 09:30hrs at the Everest Cricket Club ground, while Fishermen XI and Success Masters take to the field at 13:00hrs to round off the Masters’ action on the opening day. The lone All-Star game is at 13:00hrs and the teams will be decided at the venue.

The organizers are reminding teams that despite there are no entrance fees for the tournament; they are responsible for paying the umpires for every match. For the Masters’ matches which will be 20 overs per side using the big white ball the fee is $2,500 per match, while the fee for the all-star games is $2,000 per match which will be 15 overs per side using the small balls.

Additionally, players in the Masters category are reminded that the use of white clothing is not permitted.

The winning team in each category will get $100,000, while the losing finalist will pocket $25,000. Matches will be played weekly at various venues across Georgetown.