Grand Coastal Hotel supports Muneshwer's golf tournament – Tees off today at 12:30hrs at LGC

Apr 21, 2018 Sports 0

CEO of Grand Coastal Inn, Kevin Daby (left) hands over a sponsorship cheque to LGC’s Ravi Persaud (centre) and Guy Griffith.

The East Coast’s most popular hotel, the internationally awarded Grand Coast Inn, located at 1 & 2 Area M, Public Road, Le Ressouvenir, are the latest sponsors to back today’s Muneshwer’s Travel Agency’s Open golf tournament.
“We’ve always had a good relationship with Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) for a very long time and we would like to see that partnership continue for years to come. It was a very easy decision to back this weekend’s tournament,” explained Kevin Daby, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the establishment.
Pandit Ravi Persaud, Secretary of the LGC, expressed gratitude from the hotel’s support and pledged that all involved in the one-day tournament will enjoy an excellent day of golfing.
Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the LGC, Guy Griffith, noted that a total of around 50 entrants in both male and female categories are expected to compete for bragging rights and trophies.

