Govt attacks Typhoid outbreak in Region Two

Latest update April 21st, 2018 12:59 AM
Residents of the community of Tapakuma (also known St. Deny’s Mission) and Lima Sands received sanitary and food supplies today as Minister within the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Karen Cummings, and a team visited Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).
Tapakuma located approximately two hours away from Supenaam is said to have a population of around 700 persons.
Tapakuma’s Toshao, James Schadde, expressed gratitude to the government for immediately tackling the typhoid outbreak. He explained that he had immediately contacted Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock after he became aware of the outbreak.
Schadde said that within a day, the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) team was dispatched, and the team tested and disinfected the water.
He said that the water in the old well had a high iron content, which resulted in the pipelines becoming clogged. Many villagers have dug their own ponds to aid in sourcing water. It was however disclosed that the distribution network within the community consisted of pipelines, which four years ago under the previous administration, were laid down with no flush-out points.
Minister Cummings assured citizens that the ministry will seek to ensure the health facilities are up-to-date and have the requisite medication at hand.
Minister Cummings also visited the community of Lima Sands, where she met with citizens who voiced their concerns about the conditions of roads and other issues affecting the community. She also paid a visit to the Lima Sands Health Centre, Rising Sun Products and Tapakuma Lake Primary School.
Some pharmaceuticals were distributed to the health centre, where Minister Cummings commended the staff for having drugs with shelf life, and a health facility, which was organized.
