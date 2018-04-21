Latest update April 21st, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Govt attacks Typhoid outbreak in Region Two

Apr 21, 2018 News 0

Minister within the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Karen Cummings distributing health supplies to residents of Tapakuma

Residents of the community of Tapakuma (also known St. Deny’s Mission) and Lima Sands received sanitary and food supplies today as Minister within the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Karen Cummings, and a team visited Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).
Tapakuma located approximately two hours away from Supenaam is said to have a population of around 700 persons.
Tapakuma’s Toshao, James Schadde, expressed gratitude to the government for immediately tackling the typhoid outbreak. He explained that he had immediately contacted Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock after he became aware of the outbreak.

Some drugs at the Tapakuma Lake Health Centre

Schadde said that within a day, the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) team was dispatched, and the team tested and disinfected the water.
He said that the water in the old well had a high iron content, which resulted in the pipelines becoming clogged. Many villagers have dug their own ponds to aid in sourcing water. It was however disclosed that the distribution network within the community consisted of pipelines, which four years ago under the previous administration, were laid down with no flush-out points.
Minister Cummings assured citizens that the ministry will seek to ensure the health facilities are up-to-date and have the requisite medication at hand.
Minister Cummings also visited the community of Lima Sands, where she met with citizens who voiced their concerns about the conditions of roads and other issues affecting the community. She also paid a visit to the Lima Sands Health Centre, Rising Sun Products and Tapakuma Lake Primary School.
Some pharmaceuticals were distributed to the health centre, where Minister Cummings commended the staff for having drugs with shelf life, and a health facility, which was organized.

 

More in this category

Sports

Hand-in-Hand 3-day U-19 Inter-County Cricket… Anderson’s unbeaten ton gives B’ce title – Sachin Singh hits undefeated 68 for U-17s

Hand-in-Hand 3-day U-19 Inter-County Cricket… Anderson’s...

Apr 21, 2018

Story and photos by Sean Devers Yesterday at Everest, on a day in which the shone in all its glory, Berbice led by a wonderfully constructed unbeaten 120 from Kevlon Anderson, regained their...
Read More
KOTS 2 drag race meet at South Dakota Circuit tomorrow – Can the Rail Car compete with the Goliath?

KOTS 2 drag race meet at South Dakota Circuit...

Apr 21, 2018

Boyce/Jefford Relay Festival and Family Fun Day… Registration closes today for all events

Boyce/Jefford Relay Festival and Family Fun...

Apr 21, 2018

Female National Chess Championships get underway today at Resource Center -Georgetown Chess Classics to run concurrently

Female National Chess Championships get underway...

Apr 21, 2018

Grand Coastal Hotel supports Muneshwer’s golf tournament – Tees off today at 12:30hrs at LGC

Grand Coastal Hotel supports Muneshwer’s golf...

Apr 21, 2018

BCB to host Berbice wide 40-Over Second Division Tournament -Teams invited to register

BCB to host Berbice wide 40-Over Second Division...

Apr 21, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]