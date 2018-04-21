GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL… Charlestown secure spot in South Georgetown Zone Final – Wisburg, Port Mourant and JC Chandisingh also win

(Guyana Cricket Board release) – The 2017/18 Guyana Cricket Board/Demerara Mutual Life Assurance Society Limited/ National Sport Commission/National Secondary School Cricket League (GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL) recommenced with matches being played in a number of zones.

Over at GNIC ground, Charlestown Secondary competed with North Ruimveldt for a place in the South Georgetown Zone Finals. North Ruimveldt won the toss and elected to bat first and posted 64 all out in 12.4 overs from a maximum 25 overs. Sunil Ramlall top scored with 24.

Ravi Hanuman was the most instrumental bowler grabbing 5 for 7 from 3 overs, inclusive of a hat-trick and was supported by Dante Sookram who picked up 2 for 24 off 3 overs. Colin Smart and Raymond Bandhu took one wicket a piece.

Charlestown in reply raced to 68 from 9.2 overs. Raymond Bandhu top scored with 46 not out while Brandon Volney scored 5 not out.

At the Bayroc ground, Upper Demerara’s New Silvercity Secondary won the toss and chose to field first, struggled to contain Wisburg Secondary who blazed to 207 all out in 17 overs.

Delroy Peters top scored with 45 not out, while Shamar Edwards scored 30 and Elmont Edward 28. Holland Cambridge grabbed 2 for 18 off 2 overs.

In reply, New Silvercity Secondary were dismissed for a meagre 108 all out in 18.3 overs with Harvey Fraser top scoring with 22, while Latini Porter contributed 19. Eyan Parnamee grabbed 3 for 18 off 3 overs, while Elmont Edward and Ronaldo Fortune took 2 wickets each.

Over at Jain Hind ground, Port Mourant Secondary defeated Black Bush Secondary by 145 runs. Port Mourant Secondary sent into bat by Black Bush Secondary scored an imposing 202 for 6. Raj Persaud top scored with 63, which included 7 fours and 2 sixes, while Roopnarine Ramnauth and Jai Tikia chipped in with 26 and 48 runs respectively. Bowling for Black Bush Secondary, Jason Lachmandaya took 2 for 39, with one wicket each going to Tarendra Roopnarine and Terry Ramiah.

Black Bush could only muster 57 in their reply with Chovesh Atmaran top scoring with 30 which included 2 fours and 2 sixes. Port Mourant Secondary’s Pawan Ramkehlawan grabbed 3 for 8 while Matthew Pottiah and Angelino Ramdial took 2 for 18 and 2 for 20 respectively.

At Albion, JC Chandisingh Secondary defeated Corentyne Comprehensive High School by 47 runs. Winning the toss and batting first JC Chandisingh made 144, Lucas Arthur top scored with 35 which included 5 fours and 1 six. Jonathon Rampersaud supported with 20. Bowling for Corentyne Comprehensive Terry Park took 2 wickets each for 26.

Corentyne Comprehensive could only manage to post 98 for 7 off their allotted 30 overs in their run chase. Horace Gordial top scored with 26, inclusive of 5 fours. Richard Rahaman supported with 16. Bowling for JC Chandisingh, Lucas Arthur and Troy Sealey took one wicket each.