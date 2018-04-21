Berbice Cricket Board launches SKYY 20/20 First Division Tournament

The Berbice Cricket Board on Monday last launched another major cricket tournament for cricketers in the Ancient County. Guyana’s most progressive Cricket Board joined hands with Corporate giants Ansa Mcal (Guy) Ltd to officially launch the SKYY Vodka 20/20 Cricket Tournament for First Division Teams. Newly elected President of the Berbice Cricket Board after the 18th February, 2018 election had committed to playing cricket at all levels and has already fulfilled that commitment with several tournaments so far.

Ansa Mcal is investing $450,000 into the Knock-out 20/20 Tournament which would be contested by twelve teams which includes West Berbice, Blairmont, Police, Tucber Park, Young Warriors, Rose Hall Canje, Albion, Port Mourant, Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets, Upper Corentyne and Skeldon. Foster disclosed that the Berbice Cricket Board in 2018 would be hosting Double Wicket, 40-Over and 50-Over Tournaments at the First Division while great efforts would be made to obtain sponsorship for a Two-Days Inter-Zone Tournament.

The Berbice Cricket Board President predicted that the Tournament would be a success and would bring out the fans once again. Senior Players of the calibre of Veerasammy Permaul, Devendra Bishoo, Shimron Hetmyer, Gudakesh Motie, Anthony Bramble, Clinton Pestano, Eon Hooper, Assad Fudadin, Romario Shepherd, Gajanand Singh and Keon Joseph would be part of the Tournament. A number of rising Berbice Stars like Kevlon Anderson, Junior Sinclair, Alex Algoo, Kassim Khan, Raun Johnson, Kevin Jawahir, Sasenarine Sukhdeo and Sudesh Dhanai would also be playing in the Tournament which would be played at venues like the Area ‘H’ Ground, Skeldon, Cumberland, Blairmont and Albion.

Only one Non-Berbician would be allowed to play per match for a team, while the maximum of two would be allowed for the duration of the tournament. The Berbice Cricket Board main objective is to develop the talent of Berbicians and Foster blasted Clubs Officials who left out promising youths in their clubs to accommodate non-Berbicians.

Teams are also reminded that they must be properly attired in one uniform and they must report to the venue at least half hour before the start of play.

Foster hailed the contribution of Ansa Mcal and expressed hope that the relationship would be expanded in the future. He singled out the support of Managing Director Troy Cadogan and reassured the Company that the Berbice Cricket Board would organise the tournament of the highest standard. The sponsor would also provide hats for each of the teams, while Umpires would also be uniformed with T/Shirts and Umpire hats. The Tournament is expected to bowl off shortly and Foster is hoping that the rainy season does not affect the packed 2018 season, his Board has organised.

Ansa Mcal Managing Director Troy Cadogan expressed delight at the sponsoring of the 20/20 Cup and stated that his Company was fully aware of its corporate responsibilities.