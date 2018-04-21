BCB to host Berbice wide 40-Over Second Division Tournament -Teams invited to register

The Berbice Cricket Board in its on gong quest to play cricket at all levels would be hosting a Berbice wide Second Division Competition. The Board has been able to secure a major sponsorship which would be unveiled shortly. The Tournament would be played 40-Over per side, while teams would be divided into at least twelve Zones to allow for an early end of the Tournament.

Berbice Cricket Board President Hilbert Foster is urging all Second Division Clubs in the Ancient County to register before the 30th April, 2018. West Berbice Clubs can contact David Black on 624-7607, while Dennis D’Andrade is the contact person for Upper Corentyne on 621-000. President Hilbert Foster or Secretary Robby Saywack are the contact persons for Lower Corentyne and New Amsterdam/Canje areas and can be contacted on 337-4562 or 660-0049 respectively.

The Berbice Cricket Board, Foster stated would be very firm on lifting the standard of the game at the Second Division and teams would be required to make sure that all players be attired in White Uniform ONLY. Teams who cannot play in Whites are advised they would not be allowed to participate.

Foster stated that it is quite embarrassing to witness Berbice Cricket Board Second Division Competition with players attired in numerous non-cricketing colours. No Non-Berbician would be allowed to play in the Tournament as the main objective is to develop local talent. Entrance Fee shall be Free, but teams would have to pay a Protest Fee if they want to Protest any match. Teams would only be allowed two First Division Players. Under-19 Players shall not be considered First Division Players.