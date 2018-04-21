Annual RAM SLAM Pink Ball T/20 Cricket on tomorrow at Lusignan CC

Latest update April 21st, 2018 12:59 AM
To renew the competitive spirit and cricket rivalry in the NDC area of La Reconnaissance – Mon Repos on the East Coast, Lusignan Sports Club (LSC) presents its 4th Edition RAM SLAM T/20 cricket tomorrow from 9:00am at the Lusignan Community Centre ground. The event features the four villages its represents, Mon Repos, Goed Hope, Lusignan and Annandale.
The event will be a family affair and includes a takeaway bar-b- que along with side attractions of games for the kids, drinks, and music.
The added feature this year is the innovation of Pink Balls, the colour, a breast cancer awareness symbol, and aptly focuses on the healthy lifestyle of this event.
Matches will feature players who have made the villages proud within recent years and include Guyana National players Under-15 Chanderpaul Ramraj and former Under-19 Emran Khan, and merging prospects Steven Ramdass, Kumar Bishundial and Vishnu Ramjeet. Admission is free.
In an invited comment, LSC’s president, Christopher Singh, remarked, “This event is aimed at developing cricket in these communities in the process keeping young people away from some of society’s ills such as illegal drugs, crime and violence and suicide.”
Monies raised will be used to fund participation of the club in the various competitions run by respective area Boards and the Guyana Cricket Board, at the Under-15, Under-17, Under-19 levels, in inter-Association, senior Demerara and National levels.
Apr 21, 2018Story and photos by Sean Devers Yesterday at Everest, on a day in which the shone in all its glory, Berbice led by a wonderfully constructed unbeaten 120 from Kevlon Anderson, regained their...
Apr 21, 2018
Apr 21, 2018
Apr 21, 2018
Apr 21, 2018
Apr 21, 2018
You feel lost, lonely and resigned when you think that this country has no functioning human rights body. We have on the... more
The PPPC must discontinue this foolish practice of issuing idle threats against the government. It should not, for example,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Writing in the British Guardian Newspaper on April 10, my colleague, Professor Phillip Murphy, the... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]