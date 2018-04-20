Latest update April 20th, 2018 12:56 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

YBG/NSBF Regionals… Tutorial, President’s College, Nations win in U19 division yesterday

Apr 20, 2018 Sports 0

Rose’s Joshua Spencer being marked by PC’s captain and top scorer Akeem Crandon during the former’s 41-24 victory at CASH yesterday.

Tutorial High School didn’t had to break a sweat after the unbeaten Chase’s Academic Foundation team was a no-show, gifting the Woolford Avenue institution three-points with the walkover when round-robin action in the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG)/National Schools’ Basketball Festival (NSBF) Regionals continued at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH), yesterday.
It was a disappointing outcome for the tournament debutants Chase that had made light work of School of the Nations 33-23 in their previous game; Tutorial gladly welcoming the result after losing 18-34 to Marian Academy in their last match in the boys’ Under-19 category.
Nations bounced back from their defeat against Chase with a 28-20 victory over The Business School. Nations Captain Christopher Ramchar along with Devon Hazel top scored with 9 points each in the win, Corey Graham had eight points for The Business School.
In the feature game, and after top scoring for Plaisance Guardians in their 1st Division win over Linden’s Half Mile Bulls during Road to Mecca V on Wednesday night, school boy Akeem Crandon took to the court again, less than 24 hours later to lead his team, President’s College Royals, to a 41-24 thumping of St. Rose’s High. The skipper poured in the game-high 16 points as the East Coast unit made light work of their city counterparts.

Christopher Ramchar (right) and Devon Hazel – School of the Nations

This tournament which is being sponsored by Edward B. Beharry and Company, the National Sports Commission (NSC), Banks DIH and Ministry of Education (MOE) continues today at the same venue with three more round-robin matches in the boys’ Under-16 division. (Calvin Chapman)

More in this category

Sports

Kobras sting Jets to secure semis berth; Ravens edge Raiders to keep semifinal hope alive

Kobras sting Jets to secure semis berth; Ravens edge Raiders to keep...

Apr 20, 2018

Calvin Chapman It is the business end of the round-robin phase of the National Club Basketball Championship which is dubbed “Road to Mecca V’ and the teams are going hard at each other for places...
Read More
YBG/NSBF Regionals… Tutorial, President’s College, Nations win in U19 division yesterday

YBG/NSBF Regionals… Tutorial, President’s...

Apr 20, 2018

BCB to host countywide 40-Overs 2nd Div. tourney

BCB to host countywide 40-Overs 2nd Div. tourney

Apr 20, 2018

GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League – East Demerara FA… BV Triumph United consolidate at the top; double header on tomorrow

GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League – East...

Apr 20, 2018

GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League – East Bank FA… Champions Timehri Panthers and Mocha Champs to bring curtains down tomorrow

GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League – East...

Apr 20, 2018

Edward ‘Screw’ Richmond U18 Schools Football… Defending champs Christianburg Wismar oppose New Silvercity in today’s final

Edward ‘Screw’ Richmond U18 Schools...

Apr 20, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]