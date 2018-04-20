YBG/NSBF Regionals… Tutorial, President’s College, Nations win in U19 division yesterday

Latest update April 20th, 2018 12:56 AM
Tutorial High School didn’t had to break a sweat after the unbeaten Chase’s Academic Foundation team was a no-show, gifting the Woolford Avenue institution three-points with the walkover when round-robin action in the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG)/National Schools’ Basketball Festival (NSBF) Regionals continued at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH), yesterday.
It was a disappointing outcome for the tournament debutants Chase that had made light work of School of the Nations 33-23 in their previous game; Tutorial gladly welcoming the result after losing 18-34 to Marian Academy in their last match in the boys’ Under-19 category.
Nations bounced back from their defeat against Chase with a 28-20 victory over The Business School. Nations Captain Christopher Ramchar along with Devon Hazel top scored with 9 points each in the win, Corey Graham had eight points for The Business School.
In the feature game, and after top scoring for Plaisance Guardians in their 1st Division win over Linden’s Half Mile Bulls during Road to Mecca V on Wednesday night, school boy Akeem Crandon took to the court again, less than 24 hours later to lead his team, President’s College Royals, to a 41-24 thumping of St. Rose’s High. The skipper poured in the game-high 16 points as the East Coast unit made light work of their city counterparts.
This tournament which is being sponsored by Edward B. Beharry and Company, the National Sports Commission (NSC), Banks DIH and Ministry of Education (MOE) continues today at the same venue with three more round-robin matches in the boys’ Under-16 division. (Calvin Chapman)
