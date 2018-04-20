Unlawful confinement… NBS managers served with statements

Almost one month after three high-ranking officials of the New Building Society (NBS) were charged for locking customers in the building during a five-hour standoff with High Court marshals, the three managers were yesterday served with statements in relation to the matter.

Last month, Anil Kishun, CEO Anil Beharry and Deka Tularam, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore.

They all denied the charge which alleged that on January 23 last, at the NBS head office at the Avenue of the Republic, they wrongfully confined Ganesh Kalicharran, Goodish Singh, Alex Moore, Joseph Allen, Gina Arjoon, Patrick Higgins, Martin Brown and Ganish Hira, from proceeding out of the building.

This is after marshals had moved to levy on NBS assets in a $59M judgment for former Chief Executive Officer, Maurice Arjoon.

The matter is now being conducted before Senior Magistrate Dylon Bess. The trial is slated to commence on May 23.

According to reports, on the day in question, the bank closed its doors locking inside several customers.

Arjoon and two others were charged in 2007 in a high-profile case for allegedly stealing $69M from the mortgage entity. Those charges should have never been brought against those individuals, the then-Ombudsman, Justice Winston Moore, decided a few years ago, after Arjoon and his two managers, Kissoon Baldeo and Kent Vincent, were both freed in the Magistrates’ courts.

In fact, the Ombudsman, who investigated Arjoon’s complaint of being framed, made it clear that something was fishy about the charges and the men should explore private action.

Arjoon claimed that he was framed because he refused to allow a request of former President Bharrat Jagdeo to sink $2B of NBS funds into the Berbice River Bridge, which was being configured at the time.

Arjoon said that the transaction would have been illegal.

Last July, after years of battle in the High Court for his outstanding pension and benefits, Arjoon was awarded $79M by Justice Brassington Reynolds.

Last December, Justice Rishi Persaud, reduced the $79M to $59M, pending a number of procedures which paved the way for Arjoon to be paid.

Since December, NBS had refused to pay the sum and the matter took a dramatic turn.

Eventually, after the five-hour standoff, NBS was forced to hand over a cheque in the amount of $59,033,281.

One of the two other managers, Kissoon Baldeo, who has since moved to New Jersey, in the US, is set to also stake his claims for benefits. Meanwhile, Kent Vincent, who is the head of the local office Food for the Poor, is currently fighting in the High Court for his benefits.