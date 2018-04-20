Reputed husband murders Mahaica mom of two, kills self

Less than three weeks after a woman was murdered in bright daylight in the street, another startling episode has occurred, this time in a different part of the country.

Early yesterday morning, 23-year-old housewife and mother of two, Darmattie Persaud called Kalvina, of Belmonte, Mahaica, was brutally murdered by her reputed husband in front of her children, ages seven and five. The incident occurred in Belmonte, shortly before eight o’clock

The suspect, whose name was given as “Bishwani,” reportedly became enraged after the woman ran away from his abusive behaviour several weeks ago and was staying with her sister.

After committing the act, he ingested a poisonous substance and rushed back in his house. The police however arrived promptly, removed him from the building, and took him to the hospital where he succumbed several hours later.

Kaieteur News learnt that the dead woman and the man entered a common law relation some eight years ago and that union bore two children. However, the woman had been enduring abuse at the hands of the man since then, and family members on both sides were aware of this, and even the police, who were called in from time to time.

Her relatives had always encouraged her to move on with her life and she attempted on several occasions, but the man would always return to say he was sorry, and the woman took him back in every instance, except in the most recent case.

This publication learnt that a few weeks ago the woman moved out of the house and went to her sister’s place, and yesterday, the man telephoned her and told her to come and remove her children from the house they shared. That house is owned by the man’s mother.

The woman obliged and arrived at the home with a taxi for her children, but at that point the man forced her out of the car and inflicted several stab wounds about her body in the presence of her children.

In Mahaica yesterday, the police were out in their numbers grilling relatives and other persons in the community to ascertain what really took place. The streets were lined with police vehicles and onlookers even as the remains of the woman remained on the ground covered with a sheet.

The children were also interviewed in the presence of adults and were taken to the home of a neighbour shortly after the incident.

It was communicated that the couple had many arguments in the past and many had to do with the suspect’s inability and/or reluctance to support his family financially.

Many times the now dead woman would have to seek assistance from her relatives and persons in the community to assure a meal or in some instances to send the children to school.

The children, had not gone to school since this recent school term begun, as their mother was away at her sister and the father just did not have the funds to prepare and send them to school.

It is unclear if this development, which from all indications has been ongoing for some time, ever reached the ears and/or attention of the welfare department of the Ministry of Education.

The issue of domestic violence has continues to raise its head every now and then and while men are said to also be on the receiving end, it is the women who are usually end up dead or before the courts seeking justice for abuse they would have received at the hands of male partners.