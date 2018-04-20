Latest update April 20th, 2018 12:56 AM

National Volleyball trials to continue on Sunday at National Gymnasium

The Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF) will on Sunday continue Trials to select respective male and female teams for competitions next week Bolivia. Meanwhile, following Trials on Sunday last at the same venue, the following females were shortlisted.
Alicia Davis, Kelshine Griffith, Danielle Samaroo, Daniella Collier, Kirenia Ballard, Olivia Welcome, Odile Broomes, Philana Simpson, Candacy Mentore, Hannah Hicks, Famke David, Mercedes Forde, Cherry-Ann Fraser and Abigail Humphrey. Sessions for the females will continue on Sunday.
The GVF is reminding that players shortlisted from previous trials are asked to attend the sessions which are led by National Head Coach, Levi Nedd.

