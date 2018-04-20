MC&RS, Samaroo Wholesale Grocery support RHTY&SC Balls Project

”We are the only cricket club in the West Indies that on a daily basis work hard to assist our cricketing rivals to improve them. We are without doubt the leading youth and sports organisation in Guyana and while we are very proud of this fact, we want others to reach our level as we all try to make our country a better place for our youths to live in.”

Those were the words of Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club (RHTY&SC) Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster when Mr. Daniel Samaroo of MC&RS handed over $100,000 towards the Club’s 2018 Cricket Balls Project.

Foster explained the Cricket Development Committee (CDC) under the leadership of Vice President Mark Papannah is working overtime to raise $1M worth of balls to assist clubs in the Ancient County for 2018.

Also President of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB), Foster stated that close to 20 Tournaments are scheduled to be played this year at the Under-15, 17, 19, 21, Female, Intermediate, Secondary School, Double Wicket, Second Division and First Division levels and most clubs are struggling to find finance for balls, equipment, meals and transportation among other related costs.

Youths should not be denied the opportunity to play the game, Foster argued due to lack of finance and as such the RHTY&SC was delighted to assist. The National Sports Commission under the leadership of the dynamic Christopher Jones last week contributed $200,000 worth of balls while Samaroo’s Wholesale Grocery donation would enable the club to assist over 20 of their sister clubs.

The handing over of the balls would be done during the RHTY&SC 28th Awards Ceremony while another set of clubs would be assisted in July under the Club’s Patron Fund. Foster expressed confidence that the target amount of $1M worth of cricket balls would surpass and that it would make a great impact on the game in Berbice.

Efforts are also underway to raise funds for the purchase gear including bats, stumps, gloves and pads for 12 teams in areas that are heavily affected by drugs and crime. Foster recalled that when the RHTY&SC was founded in 1990, it struggled without any support but kind hearted individuals like Mrs. June Mendes, the late President Hugh Desmond Hoyte and former West Indies Vice-Captain Roger Harper assisted to turn the tide.

Harper, he disclosed donated a large quantity of gear and that helped the club to expand its services at the junior level. The kindness of Harper, Foster stated inspired the club to assist others.

He expressed gratitude to Mr. Samaroo and his family for the support while pledging to work hard daily to ensure that Berbice is once again recognised as the Mecca of Caribbean Cricket.

MC & RS Samaroo Wholesale Grocery is the sole distributor of Dan’s Milk Powder which is available across the Country. Samaroo, a Berbician by birth said that he was delighted to assist the RHTY&SC as he was aware of the outstanding work it was doing in the Ancient County. Donation was made under the Dan’s Powder Milk Brand.